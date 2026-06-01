Wallace Subaru of Bristol Presents $18,930 Check to Crossroads Medical Mission from Subaru 'Share the Love' Campaign

Wallace Subaru General Manager T.C. Baker presents a check for $19,930 to Crossroads Medical Mission Executive Director Erin Faust and former Executive Director Cindy Rockett.

BRISTOL, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wallace Subaru of Bristol continued its support of Crossroads Medical Mission with their recent presentation of a check for $18,930 to help the local nonprofit serve its mission of providing free basic preventive and urgent medical care to the underserved in the area.The funds were raised during the dealership’s annual Subaru Share The Love Campaign. From November 20, 2025 to January 2, 2026, Subaru of America and Wallace Subaru of Bristol combined to donate $375 to Crossroads Medical Mission for each customer that purchased a new Subaru from Wallace Subaru of Bristol.With this presentation, Wallace Subaru of Bristol’s support of Crossroads over the past decade topped the $240,000 mark.“Everyone here at Wallace understands the value and importance of Crossroads Medical Mission to our community, and it is our responsibility to help them help others in our community,” said T.C. Baker, Wallace Subaru of Bristol’s General Manager, who presented the check.“We are pleased and proud that, through Subaru’s Share the Love campaign, we have been able to assist such a wonderful and vital organization over the years.”With six clinic locations, Crossroads Medical Mission provided 2,200 patient visits in 2025, with 771 individual patients served. Ninety-four percent of patients seen in 2025 were uninsured. The value of services provided by Crossroads Medical Mission was $1,825,400.“Thanks to Wallace Subaru of Bristol and the Subaru Share the Love event, Crossroads Medical Mission has received over $240,000 since 2014, support that removes barriers to care and multiplies into even greater impact through our volunteers and partners,” said Erin Faust, Executive Director of Crossroads Medical Mission. “Their commitment helps uninsured individuals find care before a crisis and regain stability, and we are deeply grateful for their meaningful contribution.”Crossroads Medical Mission has four full-time and 10 part-time staff members. In 2025, 80 onsite volunteers provided over 1,600 hours of volunteer service.ABOUT CROSSROADS MEDICAL MISSION: Crossroads Medical Mission is dedicated to delivering exceptional preventive and urgent medical care—entirely free of charge—to those who need it most. We serve individuals who are uninsured and those who face significant barriers to accessing healthcare – those who too often fall through the cracks. Through our free-standing and mobile medical services, we bring compassionate, high-quality care directly to underserved communities, ensuring that no one is left behind simply because of their circumstances. At Crossroads, we believe we are called to serve others—and we’re committed to meeting people where they are, with dignity, respect, and hope. At Crossroads Medical Mission, no one stands alone!ABOUT WALLACE SUBARU OF BRISTOL: Wallace Subaru of Bristol is dedicated to conducting business in a way that promotes the highest principles of integrity. The dealership offers a large selection of both new Subaru vehicles and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs as well as outstanding parts and service departments.

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