American Place Casino To Break Ground on the Permanent Facility

American Place Casino Groundbreaking 2026

Permanent casino facility set to bring jobs, entertainment and economic growth to Waukegan, Illinois.

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL) and American Place Casino are proud to announce the groundbreaking date for the permanent casino facility. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM at the future site of the world-class destination, located directly east of the temporary facility.This milestone event marks a significant chapter in the revitalization of Waukegan, bringing together key visionaries and state and local leaders to celebrate the commencement of construction. The groundbreaking ceremony will feature remarks from prominent leadership and community figures who have been instrumental in bringing American Place Casino to life, including Daniel Lee, CEO of Full House Resorts; Jeff Babinski, Vice President and General Manager of American Place Casino; and Sam Cunningham, Mayor of Waukegan, Illinois.“Three years ago, we opened our doors in a temporary facility and promised the Waukegan community something bigger. Today we’re delivering on that promise,” said Jeff Babinski, Vice President and General Manager of American Place Casino. “The permanent American Place will expand what we offer, create hundreds of new jobs, and give our guests and team members a destination they can be proud to call their own.”The ceremony serves as the formal kickoff for the permanent casino. While the current facility continues to welcome guests, the permanent location represents a major leap forward in both scale and sophistication. Designed with upscale architecture and strong curb appeal, the property will feature a modern exterior and elevated design intended to establish a prominent new entertainment destination for the region.The new facility will feature an upgraded gaming floor with approximately 1,300 slot machines and 80 table games, offering more ways to play and win. Beyond the gaming action, the casino will debut all-new dining options, including a fine-dining steakhouse, a high-energy restaurant and sports bar, and a food hall featuring local chefs and restaurateurs.The transition to the permanent facility represents a long-term investment in the region. The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs and serve as a major driver of economic growth and community support. Construction of the permanent facility will be led by Power Construction and Powers & Sons Construction, with design by WATG.For interview opportunities with the American Place Casino leadership team, please contact the communications team at bwallace@ americanplace.com or jivic@americanplace.com.About American Place CasinoAmerican Place Casino is Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, located in Waukegan, Illinois. Since opening in February 2023, the property has become a regional landmark with more than 900 slot machines, dozens of table games including the newly opened Harbor Poker Room, a high-energy sportsbook, four full-service restaurants, a vibrant center bar, and a year-round calendar of entertainment and events. Proudly recognized as a 2024 - 2026 Top Workplace and Culture Excellence honoree, this achievement reflects the casino's belief that when you bet on people, everyone wins. Don’t miss out on the action—head over to americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting at American Place Casino!

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