Inaugural 1834 Alliance Honors & Celebration Set for June 4 at the Nordlof Center in Downtown Rockford

1834 Brand Identity 1834 Celebration Event

Celebrate Rockford’s dreamers, doers and transformational projects at the free inaugural 1834 Alliance Honors & Celebration on June 4.

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community and journalists are invited to celebrate the dreamers, doers and transformative projects building the Rockford Region’s future.What: 1834 Alliance Honors & CelebrationWhen: Thursday, June 4, 2026, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Where: RPL Nordlof Center - 118 N. Main Street, RockfordCost: Free and open to the publicTickets: Reserve at 1834Alliance.org The 1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers & Doers will host its inaugural Honors & Celebration on Thursday, June 4 at the RPL Nordlof Center, bringing together residents and community leaders for an evening dedicated to the power of collaborative transformation.Created by Transform Rockford, the 1834 Alliance celebrates and amplifies stories of collaborative transformation while helping preserve the lessons, relationships and leadership practices that make future progress possible.The free public event will feature original documentary films, storytelling, live conversations and the presentation of two inaugural honors recognizing transformational achievement:- The Transformers Honor recognizes a project, partnership or initiative that has helped transform the physical, economic or cultural landscape of the Rockford Region.- The Ignitors Honor recognizes a current project, partnership or initiative that has expanded opportunity, inspired possibility and is well-positioned to ignite more transformation for current and future generations.Recipients of both honors will be revealed during the June 4 program. Representatives of the honored initiatives will accept custom-designed trophies intended to be shared throughout the year by the many partners responsible for their success.“It’s like hockey’s Stanley Cup,” said Michael Schablaske, 1834 Alliance committee member. “Because transformation is a team sport, we want as many people as possible who helped make these projects successful to share the trophies. So our trophies will travel.”The evening will also feature original documentary films exploring the stories behind the honored initiatives – and the many dreamers and doers whose vision, persistence and collaboration helped make them possible.“The purpose of the 1834 Alliance is not simply to celebrate what has been accomplished,” said LoRayne Logan, Transform Rockford Chair. "It is to study transformation, share lessons learned and help future generations understand what makes transformational progress possible."All are welcome to attend the festivities of June 4 and are encouraged to visit the 1834 Alliance homepage at 1834alliance.org for a link to free tickets on Eventbrite.Doors open at 5:00 p.m. The program begins promptly at 6:00 p.m.1834 Alliance Officials Michael Schablake and LoRayne Logan are available for pre-event and event-night interviews. Please contact Wally Haas to schedule.Media Contact: Wally Haas, whaas@transformrockford.org / 815-262-4891About the 1834 AllianceCreated by Transform Rockford, the 1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers & Doers celebrates and amplifies stories of collaborative transformation while encouraging future generations of civic leadership, innovation and partnership.

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