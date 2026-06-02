New data shows 7+ million AI agents already at large as Gravitee launches AI Agent Management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - More AI agents now work in the US economy than there are teachers, doctors and lawyers combined- Gravitee launches its Agent Management platform Gamma to govern the 7+ million agents already at large — more than double the 3 million recorded in January- New platform leads in Agent Management - including AI Gateway, MCP Catalog and fine-grained Authorization into a single control plane for the agentic enterpriseThe agentic workforce inside major corporations has more than doubled in six months, surging from 3 million in January to over 7 million today - a population now larger than every teacher, doctor and lawyer in America put together.AI agents, autonomous ‘digital workers’ that execute complex tasks without human interference, are expected to bring productivity gains to firms across the globe.With 7.2 million agents in the US and UK workforces, there are now more agents at large than the population of Denmark - and more AI agents working in the US economy than there are teachers, doctors and lawyers combined.The figures come from new research commissioned by Gravitee and conducted by Opinion Matters, polling 750 CTOs and VPs of engineering at major US and UK enterprises. The data shows the agent population has more than doubled since Gravitee's last count in January.To meet the moment, Gravitee today launched its Gravitee Gamma, a landmark platform release built to secure, govern and expose the autonomous systems reshaping the global economy.Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee, said: "There are more agents joining the workforce every day and they're getting more powerful every month. Frontier models keep advancing, robotics isn't far behind, and before long the same LLMs running in enterprise software will be running the machines on factory floors and in warehouses.“We are giving AI arms and legs. It would be reckless not to give it a central nervous system too. Gamma is that nervous system the control layer that makes the agentic future safe to deploy”RATP Group, the world’s third-largest urban transport operator, uses Gravitee Gamma to govern its agentic workforce. Matthieu Klotz, Data Architect & Head of Exchange Platforms at RATP Group, said: “By implementing Gravitee’s AI Agent Management, we can centralize and govern access to language models and eliminate shadow IT. It also helps us consolidate our existing chatbots, which today operate in silos, and prepare for future agent-to-agent communication across use cases like HR, maintenance, and field operations. For us, having one governed entry point for AI means better governance, cost tracking, token visibility, and control over sensitive data.”A platform built for the agentic enterpriseGravitee Gamma introduces Agent Management as a category - a new product line built for the era in which autonomous systems drive enterprise activity. At its core are three proxy capabilities - LLM Proxy, MCP Proxy and A2A Proxy - unified into a single AI gateway that gives organisations control over every model call, every tool invocation, and every agent-to-agent interaction.The platform includes a first-class Catalog of MCP Servers, Tools, Skills, Resources and Agents. Gravitee can import from existing MCP Registries and operate as one itself - making it a native node in the emerging agentic ecosystem rather than a passive consumer of it. MCP Studio allows engineering and platform teams to compose new MCP Servers from existing tools, legacy systems, APIs and event streams, accelerating the productisation of internal AI context for both internal and external use.Agent Identities, powered by Gravitee's Agentic Identity & Access Management solution, bring cryptographic workload identity to AI agents — including on-behalf-of token exchange and native SPIFFE/SPIRE integration. Every agent that touches enterprise infrastructure is known, authenticated and authorised. Tracing delivers end-to-end observability across the full chain — from the original prompt to the upstream API call — giving enterprises, for the first time, a complete audit trail of agentic behaviour with cost attribution and policy decisions captured at every hop.Gamma addresses the full lifecycle of enterprise AI adoption. For internal AI operations — engineering teams routing LLM traffic through a governed proxy, platform teams securing access to third-party MCP servers, FinOps teams enforcing cost controls and observability across model usage — Gamma is the control plane. For organisations building AI-native products — exposing internal context, APIs and capabilities to customers and partners through governed MCP endpoints — Gamma is the secure exposure layer.Linus Hakansson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Gravitee, said: "You can't ship agents fast unless you can secure the full stack - from identity to authorisation to runtime enforcement. Gamma gives every agent a verifiable identity, lets you assemble new context across your APIs, agents, and MCP servers, binds fine-grained authorisation to each, and enforces it consistently across LLM, MCP, and A2A traffic."Matthew Houser, SVP of Product and Engineering at Tealium who have adopted Gravitee’s Agent Management solutions, said: “AI agents are becoming a primary interface for enterprise software, and enabling them securely is central to our strategy. With Gravitee Agent Management, we can extend our existing API program to support AI agents; turning trusted APIs into governed MCP tools without sacrificing the security, observability, and operational controls our customers rely on. The result is faster innovation and new AI capabilities, without unnecessary complexity"ENDSGravitee, with a valuation of over $300 million, is the platform of record for the agentic enterprise. Trusted by the world's leading organisations, Gravitee helps engineering and platform teams secure, govern and expose every layer of their digital infrastructure — from AI agents and MCP servers to REST APIs and event streams. Named a Leader in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for API Management, Gravitee is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with a UK HQ in London.

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