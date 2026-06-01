Meteora Capital to Speak at the 9th Annual SPAC Conference

Senior Investment Associate Henry Rogano to join an expert panel at the Westchester Country Club, June 9–10, 2026

SPACs have matured into a more disciplined, alignment-driven market, and that's where our capital does its best work.” — Vik Mittal, CFA, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Meteora Capital

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Meteora Capital, LLC ("Meteora") today announced that Henry Rogano, Senior Investment Associate, will speak at the 9th Annual SPAC Conference, hosted by DealFlow Events at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York, on June 9–10, 2026.



Mr. Rogano will join the panel "Structuring the Right SPAC Transaction for All Parties" on June 9 from 3:50–4:30 PM ET, addressing where the SPAC market is headed — smaller, higher-quality deals, stronger sponsor alignment, and the growing role of backstop capital and structured PIPEs in completing de-SPAC transactions.

"The conference puts the whole SPAC ecosystem in one room — it's a great stage for Henry to represent the firm," said Kevin S. Gahwyler, CFA, Director of Business Development.



About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is an alternative investment firm focused on event-driven public market strategies. Founded in 2021 by Vik Mittal, CFA, the firm specializes in event-driven strategies including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured equity and credit, and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.meteoracapital.com.

Event: 9th Annual SPAC Conference | June 9–10, 2026 | Westchester Country Club, Rye, NY | https://spacconference.com/

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