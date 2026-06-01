Ciela Senior Living to Host Parkinson's Foundation Summer Open House in Pacific Palisades on June 13

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Ciela Senior Living hosts a free Parkinson's Foundation Summer Open House in Pacific Palisades, June 13 #Parkinsons #SeniorLiving #PacificPalisades

Ciela is proud to partner with the Parkinson's Foundation to create a space where our community can come together, access meaningful resources, and support one another” — Lauren Miketa, Community Relations Director, Ciela

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ciela Senior Living announced today that it will host the Parkinson's Foundation Summer Open House on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its Pacific Palisades community located at 17310 Vereda De La Montura. The free event is open to individuals living with Parkinson's disease, care partners, families, and community supporters throughout the greater Los Angeles area.The Summer Open House is designed to bring together the local Parkinson's community in a welcoming, resource-rich environment. Attendees can expect live wellness and exercise demonstrations from regional health partners, opportunities to connect with community organizations, and dedicated time to meet Parkinson's Foundation staff to learn about available programs and support services. Interactive activities centered on movement, engagement, and education will also be featured throughout the event."Ciela is proud to partner with the Parkinson's Foundation to create a space where our community can come together, access meaningful resources, and support one another," said Lauren Miketa, Community Relations Director at Ciela Senior Living. "Events like these reflect our commitment to the well-being and empowerment of everyone we serve and the families who stand by them."Ciela was recently recognized in the U.S. News 2026 Best Senior Living ratings, which evaluated more than 3,200 senior living communities nationwide based on resident and family satisfaction across areas including caregiving, safety, activities, and staff. The community has also received a Senior Housing News Architecture Award and has been named a Best Place to Work in senior living.The Open House will also serve as an opportunity to highlight upcoming Parkinson's Foundation programs, including PD GENEration: Mapping the Future of Parkinson's Disease, a national initiative connecting people with Parkinson's to genetic testing and counseling resources. Foundation staff will be on hand to walk attendees through program eligibility and enrollment.Looking ahead, the Parkinson's Foundation will host Moving Day Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at Los Angeles State Historic Park, with activities beginning at 9:00 a.m. Moving Day is a nationwide signature event celebrating the power of movement and community, raising awareness and funds to improve care and advance Parkinson's research."We are grateful to Ciela Senior Living for opening their doors and helping us connect with the Parkinson's community in Pacific Palisades," said Hager Al Hachamy, Senior Development Coordinator for the Parkinson's Foundation California Chapter. "Our goal is to make sure every person affected by Parkinson's feels informed, supported, and never alone."Admission to the Summer Open House is free, and registration is encouraged. To reserve a spot, visit: parkinson.org/events/2026/summer-open-house-LA About Ciela Senior LivingCiela Senior Living is a premier senior living community in Pacific Palisades, California, dedicated to enriching the lives of its residents through exceptional care, vibrant programming, and meaningful community partnerships.Located at 17310 Vereda De La Montura, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, Ciela is committed to fostering wellness, connection, and quality of life for older adults and their families. For more information, visit liveciela.com.About the Parkinson's FoundationThe Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. Founded in 1957, the Foundation has funded more than $325 million in research and serves as a leading voice for the Parkinson's community. The California Chapter supports residents throughout the state with local programs, events, and resources. For more information, visit parkinson.org or call the Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636).

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