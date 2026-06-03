inecta Launches AI Agents Platform for Food Industry ERP Automation

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Customers Can Deploy First AI Agent in Days, No Coding Required

inecta AI Agents gives operators a practical way to automate repetitive ERP workflows without the cost and complexity of custom AI projects.” — Ruth Lestina, COO of inecta

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inecta, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software designed specifically for the food and beverage industry, today announced the launch of inecta AI Agents, a configurable AI automation platform tailored for food operations running on inecta Food ERP.

Most existing inecta Food ERP customers can have their first production-ready agent deployed within a week, allowing operators to automate repetitive workflows without lengthy implementation cycles or custom development.

inecta AI Agents allows food manufacturers, processors, distributors and seafood operators to deploy AI-driven workflows directly inside their ERP environment. The platform automates operational processes, including AP invoice intake, sales order entry, document processing, quote generation, internal lookups and exception routing through configurable agents.

Unlike generic AI tools or traditional robotic process automation platforms, inecta AI Agents operates natively within the inecta Food ERP data model. Agents can securely read and write ERP records, process inbound emails and documents, draft responses and execute scheduled workflows while adhering to existing posting rules, approval chains, audit requirements and entity-level permissions.

“Food businesses don’t need another disconnected AI assistant, they need automation that actually works inside their operations,” said Ruth Lestina, COO of inecta. “inecta AI Agents gives operators a practical way to automate repetitive ERP workflows without the cost and complexity of custom AI projects.”

Purpose-built for the food industry, the platform includes native support for lot traceability, catch weight processing, vessel and quota management, recipe and production workflows and quality control operations, all leveraging existing configurations, data structures and processes from day one.

Agents can be configured in natural language through the inecta admin interface with no coding required. Organizations can choose how agents are triggered, including manual execution, conversational chat, inbox monitoring or recurring scheduled workflows, while maintaining full operational visibility through logging, error reporting and usage monitoring.

inecta AI Agents is available immediately for inecta Food ERP customers. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.inecta.com/ai.

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About inecta

inecta is a privately held software company founded in 2001 and headquartered in New York City. The company specializes in cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software designed specifically for the food and beverage industry. With a team of roughly 100 employees spread across offices on six continents, inecta serves a global client base of food manufacturers, distributors, processors, and traders. Additional information about inecta is available at www.inecta.com.

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