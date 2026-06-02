DocStation Joins Forces with CPESN® USA to Expand Medical Billing Access for Community Pharmacies

DocStation and CPESN collaborate to support independent clinical pharmacies DocStation is the tech stack for independent clinical pharmacies

Supports CPESN’s MBS Lite launch, increasing community pharmacy access to medical billing across the country

Billing products to the medical benefit is a meaningful first step, and we're here to make sure it's a solid one — and that pharmacies have the tools to keep building from there.” — Samm Anderegg, PharmD

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocStation, a medical billing technology platform purpose-built for independent pharmacies, today announced its continued recognition as a data-share compliant Technology Solutions Provider for the CPESN® USA Medical Billing Supports initiative. This announcement coincides with CPESN's launch of MBS Lite, a new special purpose program tier designed to expand access to the support and education community pharmacies need to begin billing for services such as vaccines and durable medical equipment under the medical benefit.

For independent pharmacies, billing through the medical benefit instead of PBMs is one of the most immediate and accessible revenue opportunities today. MBS Lite is built to support that starting point. As a data-sharing–compliant Technology Solutions Provider, DocStation equips CPESN pharmacies with proven billing automation to launch quickly, improve claim accuracy, and establish the operational foundation needed to expand into clinical services billing over time.

That progression is critical. While product billing is a powerful entry point, the larger opportunity for independent pharmacies lies in capturing reimbursement for the clinical expertise they deliver every day—medication therapy management, evaluation and management (E&M) services, chronic care management, and more, where state regulations allow. DocStation has supported pharmacies along this evolution for years, and this collaboration helps ensure that CPESN’s MBS Lite participants have the infrastructure in place to scale confidently as they grow.

"DocStation has been working alongside CPESN pharmacies on medical billing for years, and we're proud to deepen that collaboration as MBS Lite brings this opportunity to more community pharmacies," said Samm Anderegg, CEO of DocStation. "Billing products to the medical benefit is a meaningful first step, and we're here to make sure it's a solid one — and that pharmacies have the tools to keep building from there."

“MBS Lite is a meaningful approach to shorten the medical billing learning curve for pharmacies in all states, using opportunities that exist for all pharmacists regardless of state scope laws,” said Travis Wolff, Program Lead, CPESN Medical Billing Supports. “We are grateful for technology solution providers like DocStation that share their remittance data in order for our MBS team to more effectively teach our CPESN pharmacies how to overcome billing barriers and take advantage of opportunities at the same time.”

CPESN pharmacies interested in learning more can visit docstation.co. CPESN participating pharmacies can enroll in the MBS Lite special purpose progam by visiting MyCPESN.com.

About DocStation DocStation is a medical billing technology platform that empowers independent pharmacies to bill clinical services and products to medical benefits. The platform handles eligibility verification, claim creation, submission, and remittance management, giving pharmacy teams the tools to capture revenue from vaccines, DME, MTM, E&M codes, and expanded clinical services. DocStation serves 500+ pharmacies and 1,500+ locations nationwide.

About CPESN® USA Launched in 2016 through efforts of the National Community Pharmacists Association and Community Care of North Carolina, CPESN USA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 43 local networks in 47 states plus the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.CPESN.com.

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