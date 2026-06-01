ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that ArcelorMittal Building Solutions will establish its North American headquarters and a new manufacturing facility in Macon-Bibb County. The initial investment will bring roughly $57 million and up to 70 new jobs to the community, with plans for an additional $50 million in investment and as many as 70 more jobs over the next several years.

“As Georgia continues to break economic records, ArcelorMittal Building Solutions’ new manufacturing facility comes at the right time to help meet growing demand across the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Their decision to establish the North American headquarters in Macon-Bibb is also further proof that Georgia is the best place for business and opportunity, well beyond our state borders.”

ArcelorMittal Building Solutions designs and manufactures high-performance building envelope systems used to insulate and protect warehouses, factories, data centers, and commercial buildings. Its insulated panels combine structural strength, thermal efficiency, and fast installation, helping customers reduce construction time and energy consumption. ArcelorMittal Building Solutions serves a broad range of construction markets through more than 50 manufacturing and office locations worldwide.

The new operation will build on ArcelorMittal’s longstanding presence in the United States, which includes world-class steelmaking, finishing, manufacturing, research and development, and sales/support locations that employ more than 3,200 people across nine states.

“This investment in Macon, Georgia, marks the launch of ArcelorMittal Building Solutions in North America,” said Jean Christophe Kennel, CEO of ArcelorMittal Building Solutions. “We see strong and sustained demand for high-performance building solutions, driven by growth in logistics, manufacturing, and data center infrastructure.”

“We are bringing advanced insulated panel manufacturing closer to our customers, with a focus on speed, reliability, and consistent quality. The facility will operate with state-of-the-art production technology and support a broad range of building applications across the region,” continued Kennel. “We selected Macon for its workforce, industrial base, and the strong support from local and state partners. This investment reflects ArcelorMittal Building Solutions’ long-term ambition to build a sustainable and competitive presence in the U.S. market.”

The new ArcelorMittal Building Solutions headquarters and manufacturing operation, which will also include a new training facility, will be located at the Airport South site in Macon. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with operations targeted to commence in the second half of 2027, subject to customary permitting and approvals. The company plans to hire for roles in production, logistics, management, and sales. Interested individuals can learn more about working at ArcelorMittal at buildingsolutions-us.arcelormittal.com/en.

“We are truly building a community where people and businesses can come together, and that shows in our growth, our ready workforce, and our sense of place that attracts businesses to put down roots here,” said Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “These 140 jobs aren’t just numbers; they are real opportunities for people and families to earn strong wages and have a better future. This is exactly the kind of growth we’re working to deliver, and we’re proud to welcome it to Macon.”

“This announcement is the result of years of intentional, strategic work to position Macon-Bibb County for high-quality industrial growth,” said Chairman Robby Fountain, Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. “None of this happens overnight. It comes from preparing sites like Airport South, investing in infrastructure, and making sure our workforce is ready to meet the demands of modern industry. We’ve been focused on creating a competitive environment where global companies can succeed, and ArcelorMittal Building Solutions choosing Macon for its North American headquarters and manufacturing facility is a strong validation of that strategy.”

Statewide Project Manager Kimberlyn Daniel represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Georgia continues to attract international companies seeking to establish strategic operations in North America, supported by our skilled workforce, global connectivity, and access to key markets,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are excited to welcome ArcelorMittal Building Solutions’ North American headquarters and advanced manufacturing operations to Macon-Bibb County, further strengthening Georgia’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and international investment.”

About ArcelorMittal Building Solutions

ArcelorMittal Building Solutions is a global leader in steel building systems, providing innovative solutions, and integrated services for roofing, cladding, composite floors, light‑gauge structures, and modular housing. Leveraging deep technical expertise and advanced technology, the company provides cost‑effective systems that meet demanding requirements for thermal performance, energy efficiency, acoustics, airtightness, and fire protection – improving the safety and efficiency of built structures and creating value for investors, planners, and contractors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world’s leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 14 countries. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction, and machinery industries. Its purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon, and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger, and reusable. https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

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