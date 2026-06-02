360 FINANCIAL NAMED TO INC. MAGAZINE’S 2026 BEST WORKPLACES LIST 360 Financial is a fiduciary wealth management and financial planning firm based in Wayzata, Minnesota. At 360 Financial, the people who know your plan are the same people who have been there for years and seek to remain your partners for the long term.

Wayzata-based fiduciary firm recognized for exceptional workplace culture and employee experience

Our culture is built the same way we build every financial plan—people first. That's not an accident. It's the foundation.” — Mike Rogers, AIF®, President & Founder, 360 Financial

WAYZATA, MN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 FINANCIAL NAMED TO INC. MAGAZINE’S 2026 BEST WORKPLACES LIST

360 Financial has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2026 Best Workplaces list, a national recognition honoring companies that have built exceptional cultures where employees choose to do their best work. The firm is one of 543 honorees selected from thousands of submissions across the United States.

Selection for the Inc. Best Workplaces list draws on employee survey data collected by Quantum Workplace, covering management effectiveness, professional growth, perks and benefits, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits package is independently audited as part of the scoring process. The program identifies organizations where culture is built intentionally—not by accident.

“Our culture is built the same way we build every financial plan—around people first. 5 of our 14 team members have been here for more than 5 years, and 2 for over 25 years. That kind of loyalty doesn’t happen by accident—it’s the foundation we build everything else on.”

— Mike Rogers, AIF®, President & Founder, 360 Financial

Founded in 1995, 360 Financial partners with families, professionals, executives, and business owners across Minnesota. The firm’s LifeWealth process brings together investment management, retirement planning, tax coordination, risk management, and estate strategy into a cohesive plan—aligned with each client’s values and long-term purpose. That same alignment-first philosophy guides how 360 Financial operates internally: a team unified by purpose and a culture that reflects it.

“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture—it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”

2025–2026 Awards & Recognition

• Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces 2026

• Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 — No. 33 in Minnesota (Mike Rogers)

• Twin Cities Business 2025 Notable Wealth Managers

• Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal 2025 Best Places to Work

Explore what makes 360 Financial a Best Workplace at www.360financial.net/awards.

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About 360 Financial

360 Financial is a fiduciary wealth management and financial planning firm based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Since 1995, the firm has partnered with families, professionals, executives, and business owners—offering personalized, comprehensive financial plans built around each client’s values and long-term purpose. Services include retirement planning, investment management, tax coordination, risk management, and multi-generational legacy strategies. To learn more, visit www.360financial.net.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.



Disclosures

Inc. Best Workplaces 2026: The Inc. Best Workplaces list is produced annually by Inc. Magazine in partnership with Quantum Workplace. Honorees are selected based on employee survey responses covering management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and company culture, as well as an independent audit of each company’s benefits. This recognition is not an endorsement of any financial product or service and is not indicative of any client’s experience or future results.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors: The Forbes | SHOOK® Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, LLC. Data as of June 30, 2025. Published by Forbes (April 2026). Rankings are based on SHOOK Research’s independent methodology, including in-person, virtual, and telephone due-diligence meetings evaluating client impact, industry experience, client retention, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management, and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion. Rankings are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither SHOOK Research nor Forbes receives compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings. SHOOK® is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Out of 52,043 nominations, 11,302 U.S. advisors received this recognition.

Twin Cities Business Notable Wealth Managers: Twin Cities Business selects wealth managers demonstrating leadership, professional excellence, industry involvement, and community engagement within Minnesota’s financial services sector. Selections are based on editorial review, publicly available information, and firm nominations. No fees are paid for inclusion.

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Best Places to Work: The MSPBJ Best Places to Work awards recognize companies in the Twin Cities based on employee survey feedback conducted by a third-party research partner. Companies are evaluated on culture, communication, leadership, benefits, and overall employee satisfaction. No fees are paid to participate.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through 360 Financial, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. 360 Financial and LPL Financial are separate entities.

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