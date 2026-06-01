Feeling Good Psychotherapy Highlights Evidence-Based Mental Health Care During Mental Health Awareness Month in New York

Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that meaningful change is possible. Feeling Good Psychotherapy helps New Yorkers build practical skills and lasting resilience through evidence-based therapy. Every conversation can be a step toward greater clarity, confidence, and emotional well-being. Feeling Good Psychotherapy provides collaborative, goal-oriented care designed to help clients move forward. Whether facing anxiety, depression, stress, or relationship challenges, individuals deserve support that combines compassion with proven therapeutic strategies.

New York City mental health practice expands access to CBT, couples therapy, and online therapy for adults, teens, children, and families

Healing happens when people feel genuinely understood while also learning concrete skills that help them create positive change outside the therapy room,” — Dr. Elise Munoz, LCSW, DSW

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Feeling Good Psychotherapy is encouraging individuals and families throughout New York City, Manhattan, Westchester County, and surrounding communities to prioritize mental wellness through compassionate, evidence-based therapy services designed to support meaningful and lasting progress.Feeling Good Psychotherapy is a New York City-based psychotherapy practice led by Dr. Elise Munoz, offering Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Integrative-CBT, couples therapy, family therapy, intensive therapy, and online therapy for adults, adolescents, children, and couples through its provider team serving New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, and additional supported states.As Mental Health Awareness Month shines a national spotlight on emotional wellbeing, the practice hopes to move the conversation beyond awareness alone and toward practical, accessible care that helps people navigate anxiety, depression, trauma, panic attacks, relationship challenges, and self-doubt.“Many people spend years believing they simply have to live with anxiety, depression, or emotional overwhelm,” said Dr. Elise Munoz. “Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to remind people that recovery is possible, and that evidence-based care can help people feel better and regain hope.”Expanding Access to Mental Health Care in New York CityWith services supporting clients in New York City, Manhattan, Westchester County, and surrounding New York communities, Feeling Good Psychotherapy continues to expand access to mental health care through flexible teletherapy and structured, goal-oriented treatment programs. The practice’s enhanced website makes it easier for prospective clients to explore services, learn about Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, review therapist specialties, and request a free consultation online.The updated digital platform includes information about:• Individual therapy• Couples therapy• Children and adolescent therapy• Family therapy and parenting support• Intensive therapy programs• Online therapy and teletherapy services• Anxiety disorder treatment• Depression and mood disorder treatment• OCD and phobia treatment• Trauma recovery servicesResults-Oriented Therapy Backed by ScienceFeeling Good Psychotherapy specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Integrative-CBT, approaches rooted in measurable progress, collaboration, and practical skill-building. Unlike traditional talk therapy models that may remain open-ended, CBT focuses on helping clients identify patterns, challenge unhelpful thinking, and develop tools they can apply in daily life.The practice emphasizes evidence-based care through structured therapy sessions, progress measurement, homework exercises, and customized treatment plans designed around each client’s goals.“Healing happens when people feel genuinely understood while also learning concrete skills that help them create positive change outside the therapy room,” said Dr. Elise Munoz. “We believe therapy should be compassionate, collaborative, and effective.”Supporting New York Residents Facing Anxiety, Depression, and Relationship ChallengesFeeling Good Psychotherapy supports individuals throughout New York City, Manhattan, Westchester County, and neighboring communities experiencing:• Anxiety disorders• Panic attacks• Depression and mood disorders• OCD and phobias• Trauma and PTSD• Relationship and communication difficulties• Stress and burnout• Low self-esteem and emotional overwhelmThe practice also provides specialized couples therapy and family therapy services for partners and families seeking healthier communication, stronger emotional connection, and recovery from destructive patterns.Accessible Care with Teletherapy and Insurance SupportTo improve accessibility, Feeling Good Psychotherapy offers teletherapy throughout multiple states and accepts major insurance plans where applicable. Sliding scale options are also available for qualifying clients experiencing financial hardship.New clients can begin with a free 15-minute phone consultation to discuss goals, ask questions, and determine whether the practice’s approach is the right fit.The practice encourages anyone considering therapy during Mental Health Awareness Month to take the first step toward hope and healing by reaching out for support.About Feeling Good PsychotherapyFounded in 2015, Feeling Good Psychotherapy is a psychotherapy practice based in New York City, New York, serving adults, adolescents, children, couples, and families throughout New York City, Manhattan, Westchester County, and additional supported states through teletherapy services. Led by Dr. Elise Munoz and supported by its provider team, the practice specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Integrative-CBT, couples therapy, family therapy, intensive therapy, and evidence-based treatment for anxiety, depression, OCD, trauma, and relationship concerns. The practice is committed to making compassionate, accessible mental health care available to individuals seeking meaningful and measurable progress.

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