D2O Names Terrell Jones Vice President of Business Development

D2O is Proud to Announce Terrell Jones of VP of Development

Veteran NFL strength coach and longtime sports executive joins the multifunctional water brand to accelerate retail, partnership, and athlete growth.

D2O isn’t just selling water, it’s telling a story the beverage aisle has been missing. The detox science is real, the cans are right for where the category is going” — Terrell Jones, Vice President of Business Development, D2O

BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dirty Water Company , LLC, a multifunctional water brand behind D2O Detox, Spring and Energy Water, today announced the appointment of Terrell Jones as Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Jones will lead D2O's retail growth, brand partnerships, and the expansion of the company's athlete-driven D2O Champions program.Jones brings more than 20 years of experience across professional and collegiate sports, sports agency, and the beverage industry. He spent eight seasons as a strength and conditioning coach in the NFL — seven with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones has coached in 128 regular-season games, six playoff games and one NFC Championship appearance, and working alongside 13 future Hall of Famers and more than 30 Pro Bowlers and All-Pros.He went on to serve as Director of Strength and Conditioning at San Jose State University, where he oversaw programs for 16 intercollegiate athletic teams and contributed to the football team's first bowl victory in 16 years. In 2008 he founded The TJones Group, a sports agency that has negotiated professional contracts, endorsements and marketing deals for athletes for more than 15 years.Most recently, Jones has held senior partnership and business-development roles at Data Curve (VP of Sports), Scout Sync (Strategic Advisor), Flexpower, Champ Beverages, The Kind Energy Foundation and Phenoh Beverages, and serves as a volunteer consultant with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).“D2O isn’t just selling water, it’s telling a story the beverage aisle has been missing. The detox science is real, the cans are right for where the category is going, and the brand is unapologetically ours. After two decades in performance and partnerships, I know a winning team when I see one. I’m here to help D2O get into more hands, more homes and more locker rooms.”— Terrell Jones, Vice President of Business Development, D2O“Terrell has spent his career building champions on the field, at the negotiating table, and in the beverage business. He understands athletes, retailers and culture in a way very few people do. Bringing him on accelerates everything we’re trying to do in the next 12 months: deepen our Champions program, earn the right shelves, and grow D2O the way it deserves to be grown.”— Toure Carter, Cofounder & CEO, D2O“Terrell’s appointment represents more than a strategic business move, it reflects the continued growth of a D2O’s commitment to creating opportunities, building community partnerships, and inspiring the next generation through sports, wellness, and entrepreneurship.”— Larnell Ransom, Cofounder & Chief Community Development Officer, D2O“We couldn’t be more excited to have Terrell on the team. His track record across the NFL, college sports, agency representation and the beverage industry is exactly the kind of leadership D2O needs at this moment. We’re ready to build alongside him — and to make sure the world sees what this brand is becoming.”— Carl “Supreme” Harte, G Carma, Inc – D2O Marketing Division.About D2OD2O is a multifunctional water company built around the belief that hydration should do more than hydrate. The brand’s lineup includes D2O Detox and Energy Water (infused with fulvic and humic acid to support natural detoxification) and D2O Spring Water sourced from Mount Palomar, California. All D2O products are packaged in 100% recyclable aluminum cans free from microplastics, heavy metals and PFAS. D2O is sold direct-to-consumer at DrinkD2O.com and through a growing list of retail and hospitality partners.

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