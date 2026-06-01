IBSA Foundation Fellowships Shatter Records with Unprecedented Global Reach and Opens 2026 Call

Matthew Hunt, Karolinska Institutet, Department of Medicine, Division of Dermatology and Venereology, Solna, Sweden – Scientific area: dermatology

With 398 projects submitted from 64 countries, winners of the 2025 IBSA Foundation Fellowships, were announced today in Barcelona

"The IBSA Foundation Fellowships are an investment not just in individual careers, but in the collective future of scientific understanding and human well-being”.” — Silvia Misiti, Director of IBSA Foundation for scientific research.

LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBSA Foundation for scientific research today announced a record-shattering year for its prestigious Fellowship programme, drawing an unprecedented 398 applications from 64 countries. This new benchmark in its mission to cultivate the next generation of world-class researchers was celebrated at the special event held in Barcelona “IBSA Foundation Fellowship: Empowering Young Talent, Inspiring Tomorrow’s Science”. Here the Foundation awarded its 2025 fellowships and officially opened the 2026 call for applications.The Programme and 2025 EditionThe Fellowships programme is designed to empower young scientists under 40, funding independent and innovative basic research in scientific areas such as dermatology, endocrinology, fertility/urology, orthopaedics/rheumatology/pain medicine, and the rapidly growing field of healthy ageing/regenerative medicine. In a global landscape where funding for early-career scientists is increasingly competitive, the programme's success underscores its vital role in advancing scientific innovation.The 2025 edition saw a remarkable surge in global engagement, with winners hailing from leading institutions in the United States, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Austria. This widening geographical scope highlights the programme's growing international prestige. A key indicator of its relevance is the explosive growth of the "healthy ageing/regenerative medicine" category. Introduced in 2022, it attracted 136 proposals this year, accounting for over a third of all submissions and signaling a major area of scientific interest.Championing a more equitable future for science, IBSA Foundation is also tackling the global disparity in research funding. In 2025, nearly 60% of applicants were female researchers, a testament to the project’s role in fostering inclusive opportunities in STEM. With over €1.8 million invested to date across 65 projects, the Foundation is directly contributing to a more diverse and robust global scientific community."The IBSA Foundation Fellowships are an investment not just in individual careers, but in the collective future of scientific understanding and human well-being” stated Silvia Misiti, Director of IBSA Foundation for scientific research. "We are dedicated to identifying and championing young scientists who are pursuing fundamental questions in basic research – a cornerstone for all truly innovative breakthroughs. The record international participation and the increasing diversity of talent we attract each year highlight the vital importance of our mission, particularly our ongoing efforts to promote equity and access to resources for researchers across the globe, a commitment vividly demonstrated by this year’s Research Equity Prize."The 2025 Call for Proposals introduced the Research Equity Prize, awarded to the best scientific project conducted in a laboratory, research institute or university based in a developing country.The strong engagement in 2025 further confirms the IBSA Foundation Fellowship’s ability to attract top talent from across Europe, the United States and developing countries, reflecting the programme’s increasingly global reach. Since its inception, IBSA Foundation has received over 2,000 applications from more than 60 countries, underscoring both its international impact and the importance of scientific collaboration worldwide.The Award Ceremony EventDuring the special event in Barcelona, the Foundation also had the distinct pleasure of formally awarding the 2025 Fellowships. Each of the six recipients will receive €32,000 to advance their pioneering work:• Matthew Hunt, Karolinska Institutet, Department of Medicine, Division of Dermatology and Venereology, Solna, Sweden – Scientific area: dermatology• Patricia Rada, Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Diabetes y Associated Metabolic Diseases (CIBERDEM), Instituto de Salud Carlos III; Instituto de Investigaciones Biomédicas Sols-Morreale (IIBM), Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)–Autonomous University of Madrid; Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria La Paz (IdiPAZ), Madrid, Spain – Scientific area: endocrinology• Victoria Deneke, Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP), Vienna, Austria – Scientific area: fertility/urology• Youngjun Kim, Department of Biomedical Research, University of Bern, Switzerland – Scientific area: pain medicine / orthopaedics / rheumatology• Indranil Singh, Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, Harvard University; Biology of Adversity Project, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, United State – Scientific area: healthy ageing / regenerative medicine• Silvia Sideri, Department of Anatomy, Histology, Forensic Medicine and Orthopaedics, Section of Histology and Medical Embryology, Sapienza University, Rome, Italy – Scientific area: healthy ageing / regenerative medicineIn a further testament to its commitment to inclusivity and global research capacity building, the IBSA Foundation Research Equity Prize, valued at €5,000, was awarded to:• Hernán Andrés Morales-Navarrete, Universidad de Las Américas (UDLA), Quito, EcuadorOpening of the 2026 Call for ApplicationsLooking ahead, IBSA Foundation announces the official opening of the 2026 call for applications. This upcoming edition will increase the number of fellowships from six to seven, each worth €32,000, across the five scientific areas. The IBSA Foundation Research Equity Prize, a €5,000 award for the best scientific project from a developing country, will also be confirmed, reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to supporting diverse research landscapes.Researchers are invited to submit their proposals for the 2027 Fellowships by 31 January 2027 via the dedicated platform on the IBSA Foundation website.About IBSA Foundation for scientific researchEstablished in 2012 in Lugano by the pharmaceutical company IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA), IBSA Foundation for scientific research is the main promoter of IBSA Group’s social responsibility activities. The Foundation promotes “Science for all” through accessible information and activities that unite scientific and humanistic culture. Its initiatives include high-level forums featuring internationally renowned scientists, educational events, conferences on art-and-science and culture-and-health and research scholarships in various areas of basic and clinical research.

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