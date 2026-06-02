Fasoo AI Spotlights Practical AI Data Loss Prevention Strategies at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo AI, a leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, is drawing strong engagement at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026, where the company is showcasing its pragmatic approach to enterprise AI data loss risk management framework and solutions.

“No enterprise can eliminate every AI-related data risk. The practical question is which combination of controls best fits your organization's risk appetite, operational realities, and governance requirements,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI. “Choosing the right mix of policy, classification, and enforcement is what separates responsible AI adoption from exposure.”

Throughout the event, IT and security leaders have visited Fasoo AI’s booth to explore strategies for managing sensitive data across rapidly expanding AI environments. Discussions have focused on controlling AI-related data exposure, securing unstructured data used by AI systems, and maintaining visibility and governance as data moves across cloud services, collaboration platforms, and external ecosystems.

On June 1, Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO at Fasoo AI, presented a session titled, “AI Data Loss Prevention: Where It Happens, When It Matters, and How to Control It,” highlighting how AI adoption is reshaping enterprise data risks. The session examined how AI data loss risk varies across access channels, from network firewalls and proxies to enterprise browsers and local agents, and why no single control is sufficient. Arden presented a framework for selecting the right combination of controls based on each organization's risk appetite, operational constraints, and governance requirements.

Arden also outlined a practical framework for reducing AI-related data exposure by combining data discovery, classification, persistent encryption, activity monitoring, and adaptive policy enforcement throughout the AI data lifecycle. Attendees showed particular interest in approaches that allow organizations to support AI innovation while maintaining governance, compliance, and operational control over sensitive enterprise data.

Gartner SRM Summit attendees can meet with Fasoo AI through June 3 at booth 329 to explore practical approaches to securing sensitive enterprise data across AI-driven environments. Demonstrations include capabilities for persistent file-level protection, AI-powered sensitive data detection, AI usage visibility, and secure collaboration across distributed environments. Fasoo AI is also showcasing how organizations can build AI-ready data infrastructure while minimizing operational friction for employees and external partners.

For more information, visit booth 329 or https://en.fasoo.ai/ai-overview/.

About Fasoo AI:

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.

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