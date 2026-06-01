2012 Villarreal CF 2014 Villarreal CF 2010 Villarreal CF

Villarreal Houston Academy Players Set to Represent Villarreal CF in Elite International Tournaments Across Spain This Summer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many players take a break during the summer months, the work continues for several standout players from Villarreal Houston Academy who have earned the opportunity to represent Villarreal CF in some of Europe's most prestigious international youth tournaments this June.These international experiences are not vacation trips or recreational tours. They are the direct result of months—and often years—of dedication, commitment, development, and performance within the Villarreal Houston Academy pathway.After being identified and selected by Villarreal CF's international scouting and development network, these players will join some of the most talented young footballers from across the United States and around the world to compete under the iconic Villarreal CF badge on the international stage.Villarreal Houston Players Selected for Summer International CompetitionAsturias, Spain – Gijón ESEI Cup (2010 Age Group)June 22-24, 2026Representing Villarreal CF in the 2010 age group:Alex GonzalesAlex will travel to Asturias, Spain, to compete in the prestigious Gijón ESEI Cup, where he will face elite competition from top academies and clubs from around the world.Salou, Spain – Salou ESEI Cup (2012 Age Group)June 21-24, 2026Representing Villarreal CF in the 2012 age group:Kalel CoronelJonathan GonzalesVicente CalixThese players have earned the opportunity to compete in one of Spain's premier international youth tournaments while representing Villarreal CF against top international opposition.Mallorca, Spain – Mallorca International Football Cup (2014 Age Group)June 19-24, 2026Representing Villarreal CF in the 2014 age group:Jace ManilaEzequiel AbuawadThe Mallorca International Football Cup provides a world-class competitive environment where players can test themselves against elite international talent while gaining invaluable exposure and experience.More Than a TournamentAt Villarreal Houston Academy, we believe these opportunities represent far more than simply playing soccer abroad.These experiences expose players to different styles of play, higher levels of competition, and new tactical demands. Equally important, they provide cultural growth opportunities that help young athletes develop independence, adaptability, leadership, and a broader understanding of the global game.The players selected for these events have demonstrated the commitment, work ethic, and performance standards required to earn the trust of Villarreal CF's international staff. Their selection is a reflection of the development environment being created at Villarreal Houston Academy and the dedication these players have shown throughout the year."Our goal has always been to create meaningful development opportunities for players in Northeast Houston," said Villarreal Houston Academy leadership. "When our players are selected to represent Villarreal CF internationally, it validates the hard work being done by the players, families, and coaching staff every single day."The Journey ContinuesAs these players prepare to represent Villarreal CF on international soil, they also serve as examples for the next generation of academy players who aspire to reach similar opportunities.The pathway remains open for ambitious players looking to challenge themselves in a high-performance environment focused on long-term development, competition, and international opportunities.Join Villarreal Houston AcademyVillarreal Houston Academy is currently looking for players to join its Performance Teams for the upcoming season.Players interested in becoming part of one of the fastest-growing development environments in Texas are encouraged to submit a tryout request today.Register for tryouts:Congratulations to Alex Gonzales, Kalel Coronel, Jonathan Gonzales, Vicente Calix, Jace Manila, and Ezequiel Abuawad as they prepare to represent Villarreal CF and Villarreal Houston Academy on the international stage this summer.¡Endavant Villarreal!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.