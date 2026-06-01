Vero Beach's Only Luxury Real Estate App Gives Northeast Buyers Instant Access to Florida's Most Undervalued Market

Vero Premier Properties Vero Premier Properties App on the Apple App store Cb Global Luxury Logo

Vero Premier Properties Launches Vero Beach's Only Luxury Real Estate App, Giving Northeast Buyers On-Demand Access to Florida's Premier Barrier Island Market

"Our buyers make seven-figure decisions from Manhattan. This app means we're with them every step — not just when they land in Vero Beach.” — Ben Bryk

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vero Premier Properties, the barrier island's premier luxury real estate team and a signature division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, has launched a proprietary mobile app now available on the Apple App Store — making it the only luxury real estate app within 100 miles of Vero Beach. The platform gives high-net-worth buyers from New York, Connecticut, Boston, and New Jersey the ability to explore, evaluate, and act on barrier island listings from anywhere, on their own timeline.The app arrives as inbound migration from the Northeast corridor continues to accelerate, driven by Florida's zero income tax, favorable property tax environment, and no estate tax — a combination the Vero Premier team calls the "Florida Financial Trifecta." For buyers managing decisions from 1,200 miles away, waiting for a scheduled call or a desktop search is friction. The app eliminates it.---### A Technology Platform Built for the Modern Luxury BuyerThe Vero Premier app delivers real-time MLS access, saved search functionality, and direct communication with the team — features that address the single greatest challenge facing long-distance luxury buyers: the gap between discovery and decision. In a market where 62.7% of transactions close in cash — the highest all-cash rate of any U.S. luxury market — speed and confidence matter."Our buyers are executives, physicians, and entrepreneurs making seven-figure decisions from apartments in Manhattan or homes in Westport," said Ben, founding principal of Vero Premier Properties. "They expect the same sophistication from their real estate team that they expect from their financial advisor. This app is part of delivering that experience."The mobile platform integrates with Vero Premier's broader technology infrastructure, which includes an AI-powered Luxury Presence Copilot platform and a nine-domain digital network anchored by floridaeastcoastluxuryhomes.com. Together, these tools represent the most advanced digital footprint of any luxury real estate operation on Florida's Treasure Coast.---### The Market Opportunity Behind the TechnologyVero Beach's barrier island — zip code 32963 — remains one of the most compelling value propositions in American luxury real estate. Median luxury pricing runs approximately 66% below comparable Naples product, while the market delivers ocean-to-river estates, private golf and tennis communities, and a pace of life that discerning buyers from the Northeast increasingly seek.JetBlue nonstop service connecting Vero Beach to New York's JFK and Boston Logan has further shortened the psychological and logistical distance between the two markets. For buyers already considering Florida relocation — whether for lifestyle, tax optimization, or both — Vero Beach offers a credible, high-quality alternative to more saturated markets on the west coast of the state.Vero Premier Properties focuses specifically on the barrier island and select mainland communities including Grand Harbor and Sea Oaks, with a stated price floor of $900,000. The team's focus is the $900,000 to $5 million tier — a segment the team has identified as an explicitly underserved niche within the Vero Beach luxury market.---### Credentials That Earned the PlatformThe app is one component of a broader platform built on 35 years of combined experience, more than 2,000 closed transactions, and over $1.2 billion in career sales volume. Vero Premier Properties is ranked in the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationally by RealTrends and was named to the Apple News Top 10 Most Trusted Realtors in Florida for 2025. The team's listings sell an average of 40% faster than market benchmarks.Partner J. Vance Brinkerhoff brings hyper-local credibility that no technology platform alone can replicate — as a past president of the Realtors Association of Indian River County and a longtime community leader in Vero Beach, Brinkerhoff represents institutional knowledge of the barrier island market spanning decades."Technology accelerates trust, but it doesn't replace it," Brinkerhoff said. "What the app does is make sure that when a buyer in Greenwich gets serious about Vero Beach at 11 o'clock on a Sunday night, we're there."---### AvailabilityThe Vero Premier Properties app is available now on the Apple App Store. Search **Vero Premier Properties** to download. Additional information, including current barrier island listings and community guides for Grand Harbor and Sea Oaks, is available at **floridaeastcoastluxuryhomes.com**.---**About Vero Premier Properties**Vero Premier Properties is a boutique luxury real estate team operating as a signature division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury in Vero Beach, Florida. The team specializes in barrier island properties and select mainland luxury communities, serving high-net-worth buyers and sellers primarily relocating from the Northeast corridor. Vero Premier is ranked in the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationally and has closed more than $1.2 billion in career sales volume.**Media Contact:**Vero Premier PropertiesColdwell Banker Global Luxury | Vero Beach, FLfloridaeastcoastluxuryhomes.com---*Word count: approximately 750 words (body copy, excluding headers and boilerplate)*

Florida's Last Luxury Bargain: The Barrier Island App Redefining How the Northeast Buys

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