BridgePoint Global Advisors Partners with NTHU and Pegasus to Bring SWC to Hsinchu, Taiwan for the First Time

SWC Taiwan Hsinchu Event Schedule

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BridgePoint Global Advisors LLC has officially become a Regional Partner of Pegasus Tech Ventures and the Startup World Cup in 2026, bringing one of the world’s most prestigious international startup competitions to Hsinchu, Taiwan for the very first time.The inaugural “ Startup World Cup Taiwan Hsinchu 2026” (SWC Hsinchu) is co-organized by National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), with NTHU Garage serving as the executive organizer. NTHU University Science Park will also participate as a collaborative partner to jointly promote the inaugural “Startup World Cup Taiwan Hsinchu 2026” regional competition.The event will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM at the National Tsing Hua University International Conference Hall, bringing together startup founders, venture capital investors, industry leaders, academics, and aspiring entrepreneurs from Taiwan and abroad to celebrate Taiwan’s growing innovation ecosystem on the global stage.Anis Uzzaman, CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, stated “We are honored to collaborate with National Tsing Hua University and our regional partner BridgePoint Global Advisors to launch the Startup World Cup Hsinchu Regional Competition. Through this partnership, we hope to create meaningful opportunities for local startup teams and help them connect more closely with the global innovation ecosystem. We also look forward to welcoming the finalist teams to the Grand Finale on November 6, 2026.”The application deadline for SWC Hsinchu closed on May 10, 2026, attracting more than 120 startup teams from seven countries. Following a rigorous review process conducted by a professional mentor and industry expert panel organized by the organizer, ten outstanding startup teams were selected to advance to the final competition.The finalists will deliver a 4-minute English pitch presentation followed by a 2-minute Q&A session before an international judging panel on June 6.Sharon Liao, Founder of NTHU Garage, commented “Hosting the Startup World Cup Hsinchu Regional Competition represents an important milestone for the entrepreneurial ecosystem fostered by NTHU Garage — expanding from university-born innovation into Silicon Valley venture capital networks, international accelerators, and the global innovation community.”The championship-winning startup team will represent Taiwan at the Startup World Cup 2026 Grand Finale, taking place in Silicon Valley from November 4–6, 2026, where teams from around the world will compete for a potential US$1 million investment prize.In addition, SWC Hsinchu will award cash prizes to the top three teams:First Place: NT$120,000Second Place: NT$50,000Third Place: NT$30,000These awards are intended to encourage Taiwanese startups to continue expanding into international markets.Judith Tsai, CEO of BridgePoint Global Advisors, shared “Through the SWC Hsinchu platform, we hope to help outstanding Taiwanese startups bring their innovative technologies and business models to the global stage, while strengthening Taiwan’s connections with international venture capital and industry resources. Our goal is to further elevate Taiwan’s visibility and influence within the global innovation ecosystem.”The ten finalist startup teams are as follows:Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.CardiGeminiEnlighten BioMedicine Co., Ltd.FlyingClubLonglink Solutions Co. LtdNeuinXNunoX Tech IncPETcisionPhasetrum Inc.Tenfold AIIn addition to the startup pitch competition, the full-day event will feature keynote speeches, a Master Class session, venture capital forums, and networking opportunities. Lunch and refreshments will be provided to encourage interaction among investors, corporations, academia, students, parents, and the entrepreneurial community, creating a cross-generational platform for learning and collaboration.Organizers noted that the Master Class session is limited to 30 participants, while the Pitch Competition event is open to 250 attendees. Individuals and organizations interested in global entrepreneurship and venture capital trends are encouraged to register early.Event InformationDate: Saturday, June 6, 2026Venue: National Tsing Hua University International Conference HallEvent Time: 10:00 AM – 4:45 PM (Check-in begins at 9:30 AM)Master Class Session: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM (including VIP lunch networking)RegistrationAccupass Registration Page: https://www.accupass.com/event/2604131355431300887770 Startup World Cup Taiwan Hsinchu 2026 Official Website: https://www.startupworldcup.io/hsinchu-taiwan-2026 BridgePoint Global Advisors SWC Page: https://www.bridgepointglobal.ai/swc

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