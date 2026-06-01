Michigan Auto Law Offers Teen-Driving Safety Tips For 100 Deadliest Days Of Summer

To Prevent Crashes And Save Lives, Teens Need To Put Their Phones Down, Keep Their Eyes On Road, Watch Their Speed, And Buckle Up

Summer is a wonderful time for our teen drivers, but how they handle themselves behind the wheel can literally be a matter of life and death.” — Steven Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law , the state’s largest law firm specializing exclusively in car accident cases, offers safe-driving tips for teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day.“Summer is a wonderful time for our teen drivers, but how they handle themselves behind the wheel can literally be a matter of life and death,” stated Steven Gursten, attorney and owner of Michigan Auto Law. “Our attorneys are offering safe-driving tips for teens because we want to save lives, reduce crashes, and help ensure that everyone’s memories of this summer are happy ones.”Crashes are the leading cause of death for drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 every year, according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts. Inexperience, risk-taking behavior and immaturity are contributing factors.Dangers faced by teen drivers during the 100 deadliest days of summer are particularly serious:• Teen driver-related deaths between Memorial Day and Labor Day account for more than 30% of all teen driver-related fatalities for the entire year, according to AAA.• Eight people are killed per day in teen-involved driving crashes, compared to seven per day during the rest of the year, according to AAA.• Teen drivers who are 16-17 years old are 3 times as likely as adult drivers to be in a fatal crash, according to AAA.• More than 38% of fatal crashes involving drivers 15-20 years of age in Michigan in 2024 occurred during the 100 Deadliest Days, according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts.“Safety needs to be the top priority for teen drivers during the 100 deadliest days of summer,” said Gursten. “Fun, friends and free time all need to take a back seat.”Michigan Auto Law, as part of its ongoing public safety campaign to save lives, reduce crashes, and spur meaningful improvements in safe driving, offers these safety tips for teen drivers:• Keep your eyes on the road: Texting drivers are 23 times more likely to crash. Drivers who are dialing a handheld cell phone are 12 times more likely to crash. (Virginia Tech Transportation Institute) And research shows that “driving while talking on cell phones – handheld and hands-free – increases risk of injury and property damage crashes fourfold.” (National Safety Council) According to AAA, “Distraction plays a role in nearly six out of ten teen crashes.”• Don’t drive under the influence: Drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05 to 0.079 are 7 times more likely to be in a fatal crash and 6 to 17 times more likely to be killed than sober drivers. (MADD, Studies on the Effectiveness of .05 BAC)• Stay alert: Drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving. And teen drivers are at the highest risk. (AAA)• No teenager passengers for teen drivers: A fatal crash is more likely to occur when a teen driver has teenaged passengers in the car, according to AAA. Additionally, teen drivers are likely to drive less safely the more teen passengers they have in their vehicle, according to NHTSA.• Obey the speed limit: Excessive speed was a factor in 16.1% of all car accident fatalities in Michigan in 2024. (Michigan Traffic Crash Facts) According to AAA, “Speeding is a factor in nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers.”• Wear your seat belt: Wearing a seat belt in the front seat of a car or light truck (such as a pickup or SUV) reduces your risk of dying in a crash by 45% and 60%, respectively, according to NHTSA. It will also reduce your chances of serious injury by 50% and 65%, respectively.###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the state’s largest law firm specializing exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named to “The Best Lawyer’s in America” for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. Michigan Auto Law’s mission is to make a real difference in the lives of those they represent and to make Michigan a better and safer place. For more information about Michigan Auto Law, visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com For all inquiries, please contact:CONTACT: Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 734-765-1429 E-MAIL: DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.comCONTACT: Katrina Luts, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 586-747-7418 EMAIL: KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

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