HOMMIK Launches in the U.S. with AI-Powered Daily Encouragement

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Estonia-inspired daily reflection app introduces calm, personalized AI encouragement to U.S. and English-speaking markets

We wanted to create a space that feels calm, not demanding” — Yuta Ishida, CEO of DX Advisory LLC

YOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a digital world filled with constant notifications, pressure to stay productive, and unrealistic self-improvement messaging, a new mobile app is offering something refreshingly different: one calm, personalized message per day.HOMMIK, developed by DX Advisory LLC, a Tokyo-based technology company, has officially launched in the United States on both iOS and Android platforms. Designed as a daily reflection and lifestyle app, HOMMIK helps users create healthier mental routines through gentle encouragement, mindfulness, and sustainable positivity without overwhelming them.Inspired by the quiet clarity of Nordic mornings, the name “HOMMIK” means “morning” in Estonian. The app’s philosophy centers around providing users with a simple one-minute daily reset rather than pushing constant productivity or toxic positivity.In today’s fast-paced digital environment, many individuals struggle to pause and recognize their own personal growth. HOMMIK was created to address this challenge by delivering thoughtful, personalized messages tailored to each user’s preferences and interaction patterns. The experience is intentionally calm, supportive, and distraction-free.Unlike many productivity-focused platforms, HOMMIK focuses on emotional balance, self-recognition, and small moments of reflection that fit naturally into busy lifestyles. Users receive one carefully crafted message each day through their chosen avatar in a clean and user-friendly interface.Powered by adaptive AI and human-centered design, the app personalizes encouragement in a way that feels supportive rather than intrusive. The goal is to help users build healthier and more sustainable daily habits over time.“We wanted to create a space that feels calm, not demanding,” said Yuta Ishida, CEO of DX Advisory LLC. “Encouragement should feel human, not overwhelming. Even small moments of reflection can make a meaningful difference.”The app is free to download, with optional premium features including ad-free access, avatar customization, and extended message history. HOMMIK currently supports both English and Japanese languages and continues expanding its feature set for users worldwide.HOMMIK is now available for download across the United States and other English-speaking markets on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.About DX Advisory LLCDX Advisory LLC is a Tokyo-based technology company focused on developing digital products that promote sustainable well-being and thoughtful daily habits through innovative yet human-centered design. Its flagship app, HOMMIK, delivers one personalized message per day powered by adaptive AI and mindful user experience principles.For more information, visit:

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