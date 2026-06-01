ins2outs equips organisations to meet the EU Cyber Resilience Act ahead of September 2026 deadline

What makes it uniquely challenging is that compliance is not a one-time project at company level. It is a continuous, per-product discipline.” — Antonina Burlachenko

LONDON, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ins2outs , the cloud-based integrated compliance management platform, today announced a dedicated know-how set to help European organisations meet their obligations under the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), a landmark piece of European product legislation that imposes mandatory reporting duties from 11 September 2026, with full compliance required by December 2027.The EU Cyber Resilience Act is one of the most significant regulatory shifts in European technology and manufacturing in a generation. Enacted as Regulation (EU) 2024/2847 and entering into force on 10 December 2024, the CRA imposes mandatory cybersecurity requirements on all products with digital elements that are placed on the European market. This product-level compliance requirement represents a massive undertaking. Unlike a single corporate ISO certification, the CRA demands that each product in a manufacturer's portfolio be individually assessed, documented, and maintained throughout its lifecycle."The Cyber Resilience Act represents a structural shift that many organisations are still underestimating. What makes it uniquely challenging is that compliance is not a one-time project at company level. It is a continuous, per-product discipline,” said Antonina Burlachenko, Head of Quality and Regulatory Consulting, ins2outs / Star . “Every product needs its own management structure. That is a massive endeavour for any business operating at scale, and it requires both deep knowledge of the regulation and a platform that can grow with your portfolio. That is precisely what ins2outs delivers."ins2outs is an integrated compliance management platform that brings together robust software and expert-built know-how set across Quality, Security, Privacy and AI, and specialist consulting services. With its highly customizable functionality, ins2outs addresses both sides of the CRA challenge: the regulatory depth each product obligation requires, and the management structure to handle those obligations across a full portfolio.The ins2outs CRA know-how set includes the following components:CRA-specific know-how setsPre-built, ready-to-deploy knowledge packages map directly to CRA obligations. These cover product classification, per-product risk assessment, vulnerability handling policy templates, CVD (Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure) policy frameworks, and Annex II documentation requirements. For organisations already ISO 27001-certified, the CRA Know-How Set extends their existing ISMS without duplication.Built into your development workflowins2outs maps regulatory requirements, security-by-design policies, and conformity procedures to your technical development processes, so secure coding rules, vulnerability handling, and SBOM obligations are part of how teams build.Per-product risk and SBOM managementThe ins2outs Risk Management module supports per-product cybersecurity risk assessments, linked directly to product documentation. Every risk is traceable to controls, mitigations, and residual acceptance decisions. The platform also supports SBOM generation and maintenance, a core technical requirement under the CRA for transparency in software supply chains.Vulnerability reporting workflowsWith the September 2026 reporting deadline imminent, ins2outs provides operational workflows for vulnerability triage, escalation, and reporting — ensuring manufacturers can meet the 24-hour initial notification requirement to ENISA and the 72-hour detailed follow-up.AI-powered regulatory intelligenceins2outs embeds AI assistance throughout the compliance workflow from document creation and summarisation to automated risk review and regulatory change monitoring. As the CRA's secondary implementing acts and harmonised standards continue to develop (with over 41 standards under mandate M/606), ins2outs alerts teams to relevant changes and maps them directly to affected controls.About ins2outsins2outs is an integrated compliance management platform that accelerates time-to-market for regulated innovation. With ready-to-use know-how sets across Quality, Security, Privacy, and AI compliance and AI-powered modules, teams launch with proven regulatory foundations they can adapt from day one. The platform is built for reuse, enabling teams to scale compliance efficiently as they enter new markets or adopt new standards keeping regulatory effort proportional to ambition. Built by Star, a global technology consultancy, ins2outs helps product teams ship faster, enter markets with confidence, and treat compliance as an enabler of innovation.

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