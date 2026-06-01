Hoosiers united through lifesaving organ donation prepare for Olympic-style 2026 Transplant Games of America

Donate Life Indiana will send 45 Indiana athletes and participants to the 2026 Transplant Games of America June 18-23 in Denver. Participating teams like Team Indiana play an important role in carrying out the mission of the Transplant Games of America, which is to heighten awareness of the importance of organ and tissue donation and lifesaving transplantation.

Indiana participants set for sports, recreational competition to celebrate life-sustaining gifts, honor those who made their second chance at life possible

The games celebrate donor heroes and showcase transplant recipients today living – thriving in life and in competition – because of someone’s selfless decision to be an organ and tissue donor.” — Lindsey Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of 45 Hoosiers – strangers yet united by a shared second chance at life made possible through organ and tissue donation and transplantation – is preparing for a national, Olympic-style competition in June in Colorado.For more than three decades, the Transplant Games of America has celebrated resilience and renewal for transplant recipients and the extraordinary legacies of donors whose lifesaving gifts shine through the games’ athletes and participants.Held every two years, this year’s games run June 18-23 in Denver and will draw more than 3,000 competitors – all of whom have had lifesaving transplants or are living donors. Athletes from 43 states will compete in 20 sports while other participants will vie for top titles in recreational competitions.Athletes and participants will be joined by their ardent supporters, including family members and friends, and others, including family members of donors, healthcare professionals, caregivers and donation supporters from throughout the U.S.“The games honor the legacies of organ and tissue donors who gave the ultimate gift of life,” said Lindsey Johnson, who manages Team Indiana, which consists of athletes and participants from throughout the state. Johnson also oversees Indiana’s donor registry, the list of residents who sign up to be organ and tissue donors through Donate Life Indiana . “The games celebrate donor heroes and showcase transplant recipients who are today living – thriving in life and in competition – because of someone’s selfless decision to be a lifesaving organ and tissue donor.”Participating teams like Team Indiana play an important role in carrying out the mission of the Transplant Games of America, which is to heighten awareness of the importance of organ and tissue donation and lifesaving transplantation, Johnson said.Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded in all competitions, including team sports like basketball, volleyball and pickleball, and individual sports like track and field, swimming, tennis, golf and cycling. Other competitions will include recreational events like ballroom dancing, cornhole, darts, poker and trivia.Local athletes and participants are available for interview to share their connection to donation and transplantation.Members of 2026 Team Indiana include athletes and participants from:NORTHERN INDIANA: South Bend, Michigan City, Fort Wayne, Warsaw, Goshen, Granger, Chesterton, Elkhart, Rochester and Osceola; CENTRAL INDIANA: Indianapolis, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield, Anderson, Tipton, Brownsburg, Plainfield, Avon, Franklin, Shelbyville and Greenfield; SOUTHERN INDIANA: Martinsville and Boonville; WESTERN INDIANA: Covington.Regardless of age or medical history, anyone can sign up to be a donor online at Donate Life Indiana.

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