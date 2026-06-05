ClickySoft Launches AI Automation and Custom Software Services to Help U.S. Businesses Modernize Legacy Systems

Texas-based software development firm ClickySoft, expands capabilities to bridge the gap between legacy software, e-commerce, and advanced AI automation.

Modern organizations no longer need isolated digital fragments; they require unified digital ecosystems where e-commerce platforms, customer service tools, & internal workflows communicate seamlessly” — Irfan A. Rehman

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickySoft , a leading Texas-based software engineering and digital solutions company, today announced the official national expansion of its integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and custom software development division. Built to address the growing demand for interconnected business systems, the expansion brings enterprise-grade AI automation, advanced e-commerce engineering, and custom mobile and web applications to mid-market companies across the United States.While historically recognized for its deep roots in the Texas technology hubs of Houston , Dallas, and Austin, ClickySoft’s expanded service framework is designed to support a rapidly growing national clientele, including recent expansions into the New Jersey and East Coast corridors.The expansion shifts the company's delivery model from standalone development projects to fully unified ecosystems. Instead of treating websites, applications, and customer databases as isolated components, ClickySoft integrates these assets with predictive analytics, generative AI tools, and intelligent workflow automation to optimize operational efficiency.“Modern organizations no longer need isolated digital fragments; they require unified digital ecosystems where e-commerce platforms, customer service tools, and internal workflows communicate seamlessly,” said Irfan A. Rehman, CEO of ClickySoft. “By embedding AI directly into our core software and mobile development architectures, we are enabling U.S. businesses to automate repetitive processes, scale infrastructure securely, and derive measurable value from their data.”As organizations continue investing in digital transformation initiatives, many mid-sized businesses are seeking ways to modernize legacy systems while maintaining operational continuity. ClickySoft’s service model addresses this need by providing comprehensive strategy, user experience (UI/UX) design, full-stack engineering, and post-deployment support under a single, accountable framework.The company’s sector expertise spans several highly regulated verticals, including healthcare tech, educational platforms (EdTech), logistics tracking, and real estate analytics. Every project initiates with a thorough technical audit of a client's existing workflows and data readiness before deploying customized roadmaps built on modern, secure development stacks.U.S. businesses seeking to evaluate their digital infrastructure or explore AI integration capabilities can access detailed case studies and request a technical consultation by visiting the company’s official platform.About ClickySoft:ClickySoft is a digital product development and digital transformation company headquartered in Houston , Texas. Recognized by industry platforms including Clutch and GoodFirms, the company employs certified technology experts specializing in AI consulting, custom software development, mobile application engineering, and enterprise e-commerce solutions for growing businesses and established brands nationwide.For more information about ClickySoft, contact the company here:ClickySoftPhone: +1 832 847 6000Email: info@clickysoft.comWebsite: https://clickysoft.com/ Location: Houston, Texas, United States

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