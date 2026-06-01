NJ Faith Organizations Request Transparency and Independent Review Regarding Delaney Hall Detention Facility

Rev. Al Sharpton pictured with Rev. Bolívar Flores and Rev. Raul Ruiz

National Action Network and New Jersey Coalition of Latino Pastors & Ministers issue joint statement regarding reported concerns

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey chapter of the National Action Network (NAN) and the New Jersey Coalition of Latino Pastors and Ministers released a joint public statement on Sunday requesting transparency and independent review regarding publicly reported concerns involving the Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark, New Jersey.According to the organizations, the statement follows ongoing public discussion and media coverage related to conditions at the facility.The organizations stated that they are requesting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other appropriate federal authorities consider allowing independent review and oversight regarding reported concerns.Reverend Steffie Bartley Sr., New Jersey leader of the National Action Network, stated that members of the faith community believe transparency and access to information are important when public concerns arise.“Faith leaders and community members have expressed concern regarding reports connected to Delaney Hall,” Bartley said. “We believe that transparency and independent review can help clarify the facts and provide greater public understanding.”Reverend Raúl Ruiz, President of the New Jersey Coalition of Latino Pastors and Ministers, stated that the issue has generated discussion among clergy and community leaders.“Our concern is centered on humanitarian considerations and ensuring that information regarding reported conditions is reviewed openly and responsibly,” Ruiz said.Reverend Bolívar Flores, Vice President of the New Jersey Coalition of Latino Pastors and Ministers, stated that faith organizations have historically supported accountability and community engagement on issues involving public concern.“We believe independent review and open communication can help address questions and concerns surrounding the facility,” Flores said.Reverend Jerry Smith of the National Action Network stated that faith organizations view transparency as an important part of public accountability.“When concerns are raised publicly, many members of the faith community believe that independent oversight and factual review can contribute to public understanding and confidence,” Smith stated.The organizations also acknowledged recent public statements and discussions by elected officials regarding oversight and review associated with Delaney Hall.According to the joint statement, both organizations intend to continue monitoring developments and engaging in dialogue concerning transparency, humanitarian concerns, and public accountability.About the OrganizationsThe National Action Network is a civil rights organization founded by Rev. Al Sharpton that focuses on civic engagement, social justice, and public advocacy.The New Jersey Coalition of Latino Pastors and Ministers is a statewide faith-based organization representing clergy and churches engaged in community outreach, faith leadership, and civic engagement throughout New Jersey.

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