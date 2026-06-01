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The CEO Forum Group Announces Its Annual List of the Top 10 Businesses in America for 2026

Honoring CEOs and Companies Setting the Standard for Innovation, Growth, Leadership, and Impact

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO Forum Group today announced its annual list of the Top 10 Businesses in America for 2026, recognizing organizations and CEOs whose leadership, performance, and purpose are redefining excellence across American business.

Featured on the cover of The CEO Forum magazine, the annual list highlights companies through in-depth profiles that showcase the business models, leadership strategies, and innovations driving their success. The top 10 Businesses in America rankings will also be formally recognized at the Transformative CEO Summit on June 24, 2026.

To be considered, companies must first be selected as a recipient of The CEO Forum Group's prestigious Transformative CEO Award. The criteria for evaluation is “a leader who creates new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society.” The editorial board then selects the Top 10 companies including the category of excellence.

Robert Reiss, Publisher of The CEO Forum magazine and CEO of The CEO Forum Group, shares, “America's best businesses are not just about growth and success. They create lasting value through unique strategy and execution that elevates industries, builds high-performing cultures, provides exceptional customer experience, and lays the groundwork as a model for the future. This year's honorees represent the kind of CEO-driven excellence that strengthens our economy and inspires future generations of leaders.”

The CEO Forum Group's Top 10 Businesses in America for 2026

Hackensack Meridian Health
Category: Innovation
Robert C. Garrett, CEO

AARP
Category: Nonprofit Leadership
Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO

Aera Technology
Category: Decision Intelligence
Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President & CEO

Allied Universal
Category: Facility Services
Steve Jones, Global Chairman & CEO

Fast Company
Category: Vision
Stephanie Mehta, CEO

Lawyer.com
Category: Marketplace Ecosystem
Colleen Joyce, CEO

Shipt
Category: Human-Centered Commerce
Kamau Witherspoon, CEO

Spreetail
Category: E-Commerce Growth
Joshua Ketter, Global CEO

Universal Health Services, Inc.
Category: Operational Excellence
Alan B. Miller, Founder & Executive Chairman

USA Rare Earth
Category: American Industrial Power
Barbara Humpton, CEO

*And a special tribute to Sharon John, President & CEO, Build-A-Bear Workshop, who was selected, but will be leaving June 11, 2026

About The CEO Forum Group
The CEO Forum Group's mission is to “disseminate CEO wisdom to elevate business, the economy, and society.” Founded in 2007, The CEO Forum Group is a media and marketing company dedicated exclusively to CEOs. Through The CEO Show and The CEO Forum magazine, Robert Reiss has conducted more than 1,350 in-depth interviews with leading CEOs, sharing timeless leadership lessons and best practices.
Known as ‘The Transformative CEO Community’, The CEO Forum Group connects and celebrates leaders who are driving meaningful change across business and society.

For more information, visit www.theceoforumgroup.com.

Courtney Weissman | Marketing & PR Director
The CEO Forum Group
courtney@theceoforumgroup.com
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The CEO Forum Group Announces Its Annual List of the Top 10 Businesses in America for 2026

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