Bailey & Galyen Welcomes Family Law Attorney John Teter

Family Law Attorney John Teter

John Teter Joins Bailey & Galyen’s Family Law Team, Bringing More Than 30 Years of Courtroom Experience Across Texas

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen, one of Texas’s largest and most respected consumer law firms, is proud to announce that John Teter has joined the firm as a Family Law Attorney, further strengthening the firm’s ability to serve families across Texas facing complex legal and personal challenges.

With more than 30 years of courtroom experience, Teter brings extensive knowledge in family law matters involving divorce, child custody, child support, property division, and other domestic disputes. Born and raised in Dallas, he offers clients deep Texas roots, a calm and steady presence, and a practical approach focused on helping families navigate difficult transitions with clarity and confidence.

“John’s extensive courtroom experience and steady approach make him an outstanding addition to our Family Law team,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “He shares our commitment to client service and understands the importance of guiding families through emotionally challenging situations with professionalism, respect, and compassion.”

Throughout his legal career, Teter has represented clients through litigation, mediation, and negotiation in courts throughout Texas. He is committed to helping clients understand their legal options, protect what matters most, and move forward with confidence during uncertain times.

“I’m excited to join Bailey & Galyen and become part of a team that genuinely prioritizes both its clients and its people,” said Teter. “Family law cases often involve some of the most important and personal issues people will ever face. My goal is to provide thoughtful guidance, clear communication, and practical support every step of the way.”

Teter earned his Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in 1994 and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1991. He is licensed by the State Bar of Texas.

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.Hablamos español en nuestra oficina.

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