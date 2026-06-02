Delaware County Domestic Relations Announces Partnership With GreenCourt

The Delaware County Pennsylvania Domestic Relations Section announces partnership with GreenCourt to enhance service to families.

We are focused on tools that make our work more efficient while improving outcomes for the families we serve” — Patricia Coacher, Director of Delaware County DRS

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delaware County Pennsylvania Domestic Relations Section announces partnership with GreenCourt to enhance service to families.The Delaware County (PA) Domestic Relations Section (DRS) announces its partnership with GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC (GreenCourt) to improve access and efficiency for families through modernized electronic filing and document processing.GovLink, GreenCourt’s modern electronic filing, document management, and workflow platform, will provide Delaware County with a more efficient and streamlined process for managing cases, documents, and filings from pro se litigants and attorneys. By reducing manual processes and increasing automation, GovLink enables staff to review, route, accept, reject, and file-stamp documents within a single application. Filers will also benefit from a secure, user-friendly portal with immediate electronic access to their file-stamped documents.Delaware County is excited to partner with GreenCourt as part of its continued commitment to modernizing child support operations and improving service delivery for families. Through the adoption of GovLink, the county aims to streamline filing workflows, increase visibility across case processing, and reduce administrative burden on staff while enhancing the overall experience for both internal teams and the public. As Jay Bland, Chief Growth Officer noted, “this partnership represents a meaningful step forward in how we support families and improve access to critical services through technology.”Patricia Coacher, Director of Delaware County DRS, emphasized the importance of the collaboration and the practical impact it will have on daily operations within Delaware County. “We are focused on tools that make our work more efficient while improving outcomes for the families we serve,” she said. “GovLink gives our team the ability to better manage cases, reduce manual processes, and ensure we are operating with greater speed and transparency.” The partnership reflects a shared goal of continuous improvement and delivering modern, user-centered solutions in the child support space.About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink:GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing, and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission- critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries. Learn more by calling 770-834-3453 or visiting http://www.greencourt.com , Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.About Delaware County Domestic Relations Section:The Domestic Relations Section is part of the Family Court, which is a division of the Delaware County, Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas. The Family Court handles a wide range of family-related legal matters, including divorce, custody, support for children and spouses, division of marital property, and protection from abuse. The Domestic Relations Section itself focuses specifically on support matters. Its primary responsibility is to establish, enforce, and collect child support and spousal support orders, and to help ensure that financial support obligations are met consistently and in accordance with court guidelines.

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