Join MDC for fun and informative events throughout June across the Southwest Region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School is out, and summer fun is just beginning. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) throughout June to learn about summer wildflowers, nesting birds, beginner hunting, hiking, and more through a variety of outdoor programs and events.

Enjoy a day of adventure with activities such as:

Trail Trivia at Springfield Conservation Nature Center on Saturday, June 6. Participants will take a self-guided hike between 9 a.m and 4 p.m. Stop by the table beforehand to pick up a question sheet. All ages. Registration required. Register at the event or online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217692

at Springfield Conservation Nature Center on Saturday, June 6. Participants will take a self-guided hike between 9 a.m and 4 p.m. Stop by the table beforehand to pick up a question sheet. All ages. Registration required. Register at the event or online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217692 Kids Fish Free at Kellogg Lake in Carthage from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, Children ages 15 and under may participate. No registration required, but learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218422

at Kellogg Lake in Carthage from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, Children ages 15 and under may participate. No registration required, but learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218422 Explore the trails with a 3.75-mile hike at Compton Hollow Conservation Area from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 9. Meet at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center to carpool. The hike is rated moderate in difficulty. Learn more and register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217694

Classes may be over, but the learning never stops, especially with programs like:

Lean from Ancestral Skills Specialist Don Brink during Fire and Flintstone from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, at Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217693

from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, at Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217693 Birds of Prey at Joplin Public Library will be 3-4 p.m. Monday, June 9, as MDC staff offer a glimpse into the fascinating world of birds of prey, with a focus on the importance of raptors such as hawks, owls, falcons, and eagles. No registration required; learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217922

will be 3-4 p.m. Monday, June 9, as MDC staff offer a glimpse into the fascinating world of birds of prey, with a focus on the importance of raptors such as hawks, owls, falcons, and eagles. No registration required; learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217922 Learn about pre-contact Native Missouri Hunters and Gatherers 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Joplin Public Library. Participants will discuss the flora, fauna, and more found in southwest Missouri and the four-state region. Demonstrations of hunting and fire-starting technology will be presented as space allows. No registration is required. Learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217924

6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Joplin Public Library. Participants will discuss the flora, fauna, and more found in southwest Missouri and the four-state region. Demonstrations of hunting and fire-starting technology will be presented as space allows. No registration is required. Learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217924 Discover the basics of Archery Shooting 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center as MDC staff cover shooting techniques and more. Register at /mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208822

4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center as MDC staff cover shooting techniques and more. Register at /mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208822 Snakes are often misunderstood reptiles, and the public is invited to Snakes in the Parks at Landreth Park 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, in Joplin. Meet at Shelter 1. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217970

MDC also hosts virtual programs covering a wide range of topics, such as:

A thorough list of events spanning southwest and across Missouri may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.