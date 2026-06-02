Capstone Health Alliance Partners with EyeProGPO to Expand Specialized Ophthalmology Purchasing and Drive Cost Savings

Tim Bugg, Owner & CEO, Capstone Health Alliance

By partnering with EyeProGPO, we are enhancing our member's access to specialized expertise to improve both financial performance and clinical outcomes in eye care.” — Tim Bugg, Owner & CEO, Capstone Health Alliance

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capstone Health Alliance , one of the largest regional group purchasing organizations (GPOs) in the country, today announced a new collaborative partnership with EyeProGPO , a leading ophthalmology-focused GPO. This collaboration is designed to expand access to specialized ophthalmology solutions that help healthcare providers nationwide enhance cost management, improve operational performance, and ultimately deliver better patient care.Capstone Health Alliance supports approximately 200 member hospitals, nearly 100 health systems, and thousands of continuum-of-care providers across all 50 states. By leveraging its extensive purchasing scale, data-driven contracting expertise, and expansive national network, Capstone delivers measurable value and operational efficiencies that support improved clinical and patient outcomes.EyeProGPO brings together ophthalmology practices, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals to drive cost savings and workflow efficiencies. By aggregating purchasing volume, EyeProGPO negotiates competitive pricing with manufacturers, distributors, and vendors—enabling members to reduce expenses while maintaining high standards of clinical care.Through this partnership, Capstone members will gain access to EyeProGPO’s specialized ophthalmology purchasing programs, deep supplier relationships, and tailored solutions designed specifically for the eye care sector. Together, the organizations aim to strengthen supply chain performance, enhance financial outcomes, and support high-quality, patient-centered care across ophthalmology services.“This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding innovative solutions for our members,” said Tim Bugg, CEO & Owner of Capstone Health Alliance. “By partnering with EyeProGPO, we are enhancing access to specialized expertise and creating new opportunities to improve both financial performance and clinical outcomes in eye care.”“Collaborating with Capstone Health Alliance enables us to extend our reach and deliver greater value to more providers nationwide,” said Phil Meyer, Chief Executive Officer at EyeProGPO. “Our shared focus on efficiency, cost management, and quality care positions us to make a significant impact across the ophthalmology landscape.”EyeProGPO is widely recognized for providing best-in-class purchasing solutions to ophthalmic practices, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals. As part of this collaboration, EyeProGPO will work closely with Capstone members to offer exclusive partner pricing, enhanced vendor access, and strategic resources tailored to support a wide range of healthcare providers.Together, these organizations share a strong commitment to advancing healthcare quality, efficiency, and affordability. This partnership underscores their joint focus on fostering innovation and delivering meaningful improvements in care delivery for the communities they serve.About Capstone Health AllianceHeadquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and offering industry-leading education; all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the quality and value of care to patients. Learn more at https://capstonehealthalliance.com About EyeProGPOEyeProGPO is an ophthalmology-focused group purchasing organization (GPO) dedicated to helping ophthalmology practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and hospitals by providing access to cost-effective products and services and improving operational efficiency. With over 3,000 members, EyeProGPO harnesses collective purchasing power to deliver significant value on ophthalmic supplies, pharmaceuticals, intraocular lenses, capital equipment, and more. Focusing on quality, innovation, and value, EyeProGPO helps its members deliver the best possible patient care. https://www.eyeprogpo.com/ Media Contacts:Taylor CombsEyeProGPO833.439.3776tcombs@eyeprogpo.com

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