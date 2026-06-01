Metallurgical Coal Producers Association and MSHA Sign Alliance Agreement Focused on Miner Safety and Collaboration

MCPA & MSHA

ROANOKE, WV, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) formally signed a national Alliance Agreement during the 2026 MCPA Annual Conference, establishing a collaborative effort focused on advancing miner safety, health education and industry best practices within the metallurgical coal sector.

The agreement, signed as part of MSHA’s Alliance Program, brings together MCPA and MSHA to promote safer working environments through training, education, outreach and information sharing across the metallurgical coal industry.

The Alliance Program enables MSHA to partner with organizations committed to improving mine safety and health and fostering a culture of continuous improvement throughout the mining industry.

“MCPA and our member companies are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of the men and women who work in our mines every day,” said Ben Beakes, President of the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association. “This alliance with MSHA reinforces that commitment and creates a meaningful opportunity for collaboration, education and the sharing of best practices across our industry.”

Under the agreement, MCPA and MSHA will work together to develop initiatives focused on hazard awareness, injury and illness prevention, regulatory education and the promotion of effective safety and health management systems. The alliance will also encourage participation in national discussions related to mine safety and the future of the metallurgical coal industry.

The agreement positions MCPA among a select group of organizations nationwide participating in MSHA’s Alliance Program and further establishes the association as a leading voice for the metallurgical coal industry on issues impacting safety, workforce development and operational excellence.

“This agreement demonstrates the proactive leadership of the metallurgical coal industry and our shared commitment to ensuring miners return home safely at the end of every shift,” Beakes said. “We appreciate MSHA’s partnership and look forward to working together to strengthen safety practices throughout the industry.”

The agreement was signed during MCPA’s annual conference, held May 18-20, 2026, at Stonewall Resort, which brought together industry leaders, operators, safety professionals and policymakers from across the country to discuss the future of metallurgical coal and its critical role in global steelmaking and American energy production.

MCPA represents metallurgical coal producers and industry stakeholders dedicated to supporting the responsible production of metallurgical coal and advancing policies that strengthen the industry’s economic and strategic importance in the United States.

To learn more about MCPA’s advocacy, safety initiatives and leadership within the metallurgical coal industry, visit metcoalproducers.com.

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About the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association

The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) represents leading metallurgical coal producers and stakeholders committed to advancing safety, innovation and responsible mining practices while supporting the critical role metallurgical coal plays in steel production and economic development.

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