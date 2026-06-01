Iconic Doesn't Always Mean Efficient: Global Benchmark Reveals the True Cost of the World's Biggest Advertising Screens

DSA Signage Logo The Cost of 1.000 Billboard Views Worldwide

The analysis shows where advertisers pay the most, and least, for real audience attention on the world’s biggest digital billboards.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSA Signage , a provider of premium digital out-of-home signage locations, has released the Global Signage Attention Benchmark: the first standardized, data-driven comparison of the world’s most prominent outdoor digital advertising locations, ranked by the estimated true audience efficiency of reaching 1,000 real viewers.The benchmark comes as global spending on digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising continues to rise, with the U.S. market alone surpassing $9 billion in 2024 [1]. Despite that growth, advertisers have lacked a consistent, cross-market framework for evaluating whether high-profile billboard placements actually translate into meaningful audience attention. The analysis identifies where visibility is priced most — and least — efficiently, challenging long-held assumptions about the value of the world’s most iconic advertising screens.The study assessed ten high-traffic global hubs across the U.S., Japan, China, Thailand, South Korea, and the U.K. Rather than comparing advertising rates alone, the study combined estimated daily footfall, screen visibility relative to surrounding billboards (“media share”), and daily advertising costs to estimate how many people are likely to see an ad on a typical day. The result is a standardized cost-per-1,000-viewers (CPM) metric designed to measure true audience efficiency across global markets.Why Visibility and Attention Are Not the SameWhile landmark advertising locations are often associated with prestige and global visibility, the findings suggest that high foot traffic alone does not guarantee cost-efficient audience attention. According to the benchmark, some of the world’s most recognizable advertising locations may deliver lower efficiency than expected because audience attention is fragmented across dozens of competing digital displays.By contrast, several Asian locations in the benchmark combine high pedestrian density with lower levels of surrounding media competition, allowing individual screens to capture a greater share of viewer attention, at a lower overall cost. The analysis also found that newer display formats — particularly large-scale naked-eye 3D installations such as Tokyo’s famous Cross Shinjuku Vision — appear to attract higher levels of concentrated viewer attention compared to more traditional billboard environments.Key Findings:- The cost of reaching 1,000 real viewers varies by more than 60 times globally across the locations analyzed, ranging from $12.50 in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district to $788.16 at London’s Piccadilly Circus.- Times Square costs advertisers more than 17 times more per viewer than Tokyo’s Cross Shinjuku Vision.- Asian locations dominate the efficiency rankings, with screens in Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, and Seoul delivering significantly lower CPMs than comparable landmark locations in Western markets.- High pedestrian traffic alone does not guarantee efficient advertising exposure. Shanghai records the highest daily foot traffic at roughly 1 million passersby, yet it ranks among the least efficient locations due to intense visual competition.- Seoul’s K-POP Square Media Wall recorded the highest estimated media share in the study, reflecting comparatively low visual clutter within the surrounding plaza environment.- Large-scale naked-eye 3D displays, especially popular in Japan, ranked among the most cost-efficient formats analyzed, suggesting immersive display technology may improve attention capture in high-traffic urban environments.Shokouh Shafiei, CEO of DSA Signage, explains:“For years, advertisers have equated iconic locations with guaranteed impact, but visibility and attention are not the same thing. Our analysis shows that some of the world’s most famous advertising districts are actually among the least efficient at converting exposure into real audience attention.”The full analysis, including a detailed overview of all factors and complete methodology, is available at https://dsasignage.com/global-signage-attention-benchmark/ Source:[1] Out of Home Advertising Association of America: Out of Home Advertising Revenue Surpasses $9 Billion, Highest Revenue Volume to Date

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