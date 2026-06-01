Galen College of Nursing Opens Enrollment for New Charleston, SC Campus

The new Galen campus in Daniel Island will be the second in the Palmetto State since 2021.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major move to combat the region's nursing shortage, Galen College of Nursing is officially expanding access to quality nursing education in the Lowcountry. Enrollment is now open for Galen’s brand-new Daniel Island campus located at 215 Benefit Focus Way, with classes kicking off for the inaugural term on July 6, 2026.With the recent approval from the South Carolina Board of Nursing (SCLLR), the new Daniel Island campus will offer the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program, the most direct path to becoming a Registered Nurse. Students who enroll at Galen College of Nursing can earn their ADN in as little as two years.As one of the nation’s largest nursing educators for more than 35 years, Galen College of Nursing is dedicated to offering exceptional student support and programs emphasizing clinical-based, hands-on learning that prepares graduates for practice and a rewarding career in nursing.“Our expansion into Charleston is rooted in Galen’s commitment to making high-quality nursing education accessible while also providing first-in-class support to our students,” said Mark Vogt, Galen CEO. “The new Daniel Island campus allows us to prepare a new generation of confident, compassionate, and practice-ready graduates to support the healthcare needs of South Carolina and beyond.”Galen opened its first Palmetto State campus in Myrtle Beach in late 2021, but the need for new nurses continues to grow each year. According to the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration, South Carolina will face a shortage of nearly 12,000 full-time nursing positions by 2037.As part of the HCA Healthcare family, Galen is proud to plant roots in the Charleston community. Together, we are tackling the regional workforce shortage by expanding access for current and future nurses, who are fundamental to delivering high-quality care and a healthier tomorrow.“Expanding access to nursing education is one of the most important investments we can make in the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Nina Evans, Division Chief Nursing Executive, HCA Healthcare South Atlantic Division. “The opening of Galen College of Nursing’s Daniel Island campus creates new opportunities for aspiring nurses in the Lowcountry to pursue a rewarding career while helping address the growing demand for skilled nursing professionals across South Carolina. As part of the HCA Healthcare family, we are proud to support programs that strengthen the nursing workforce, improve access to care, and prepare the next generation of compassionate, highly qualified nurses who will serve our communities for years to come.”Galen College of Nursing is dedicated purely to nursing and offers four term starts throughout the year, making it more convenient than ever to begin your nursing education journey. Nursing is a rewarding career with hundreds of potential roles and settings.Prospective students ready to take the next step toward a career in nursing are encouraged to apply now for the July 6 term. To learn more about Galen College of Nursing or inquire about the admissions process, call 877-233-7040 or visit galencollege.edu.

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