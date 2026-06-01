SME Launches 'State by State of the Manufacturing Industry' Resource to Support Manufacturing Growth Across the US

New resource provides manufacturers, educators and industry stakeholders with state-by-state manufacturing data, resources and investment insights

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturers, workforce leaders, educators and policymakers now have a new resource to better understand and support the growth of manufacturing across the United States with the launch of the “ State by State of the Manufacturing Industry, ” a new interactive online resource developed by SME Media , the integrated media brand of SME. The groundbreaking new resource provides comprehensive state-by-state manufacturing data, workforce insights and industry information to support industry growth and competitiveness.Available at State by State of the Manufacturing Industry, the platform is a centralized hub for manufacturing statistics, economic development information, tax competitiveness data, workforce insights, manufacturing associations, Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) resources and more for all 50 states.The new tool also highlights SME workforce development initiatives and resources available across the country, including SME PRIME, the Manufacturing Imperative Workforce Pipeline Challenge (MI-WPC) and local SME Membership Chapters.Developed as an updateable data library, the platform is intended to help manufacturers identify opportunities for investment, expansion, workforce development and collaboration while strengthening the broader manufacturing ecosystem.In conjunction with the digital version, a 60-page State by State of the Manufacturing Industry special report is included in the June/July issue of Manufacturing Engineering & Technology, SME’s flagship magazine. The publication includes key data and profiles of innovative people and manufacturing organizations in each state.“State by State of the Manufacturing Industry was created to give manufacturers a practical, easy-to-use resource that brings critical information together in one place,” said Jake Volcsko, SME’s vice president of integrated media. “Whether companies are exploring expansion opportunities, looking to better understand regional manufacturing trends or seeking workforce and industry resources, this platform provides valuable insights that can help inform decision-making and support continued growth across the manufacturing sector.”The interactive platform includes state-specific information such as manufacturing GDP, employment and earnings data, top industry sectors, business climate indicators and links to economic development organizations and manufacturing support resources. The initiative aligns with SME’s broader commitment to strengthening the manufacturing industry through workforce development, industry collaboration and knowledge sharing.The platform also reinforces SME’s focus on strengthening manufacturing talent pipelines and supporting industry resilience through initiatives that connect education, workforce development and advanced manufacturing technologies.To explore the interactive resource, visit State by State of the Manufacturing Industry on AdvancedManufacturing.org About SMEEstablished in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

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