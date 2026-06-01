CAPITAL MARKETS EXEC, WILEY BESTSELLING AUTHOR ANNELISE OSBORNE DEBUTS NOVEL ON THE HUMAN COST OF THE 2017 CRYPTO BOOM

Hold On for Dear Life — the first novel written from inside the world it depicts — publishes June 2026 via Amazon KDP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annelise Osborne , former Moody’s SVP responsible for $400 billion in rated structured finance securities, 2025 Stevie Award winner for Thought Leadership, and bestselling author of From Hoodies to Suits : Innovating Digital Assets for Traditional Finance (Wiley, 2024), today announced her debut novel, Hold On for Dear Life , arriving June 2026 on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing.The novel follows three MIT graduates who build a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading platform, raise thirty million dollars in a single night, and discover — through a market crash, a four-million-dollar secret trade, and a kidnapping — what they were actually building all along. Written by an executive who spent years inside the rooms the novel depicts, Hold On for Dear Life brings a level of authenticity to the TradFi-DeFi world that no previous work of fiction has achieved.“I spent two decades inside the rooms this novel describes. Fiction can do something non-fiction cannot: it puts you inside the human cost of those moments. The mission that financial systems should serve people, not the other way around is real. And the story of what it takes to hold on to that belief when everything around you is falling apart is one worth telling.”— Annelise Osborne, AuthorThe 2017 cryptocurrency bull run is the defining financial story of the millennial generation. It has never been told as literary fiction by someone who was inside it. Osborne brings the same rigor that made From Hoodies to Suits a trusted institutional resource — the treasury mechanics are accurate, the ICO dynamics are real, the late night decision logic is drawn from hard-won professional experience — while delivering a novel that works as serious literary fiction: a slow-burn love story, a story of friendship under pressure, and a story about four people who discover what they were actually building only when everything else is stripped away.Hold On for Dear Life will appeal to readers of literary fiction, the founder and fintech community who will recognise the world with rare precision, and readers of contemporary women’s fiction who will follow the arc of Jack Windsor, the novel’s quietly devastating emotional centre, with the intensity of someone who has carried something unspoken for longer than they should have.Publication DetailsTitle: Hold On for Dear LifeAuthor: Annelise OsbornePublisher: Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP)Publication Date: June 2026Format: Paperback, eBook, audio bookGenre: Literary Fiction / Financial ThrillerAbout Annelise OsborneAnnelise Osborne is a capital markets executive, author, and thought leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning structured finance, digital asset securities, and blockchain-native capital markets. Former Moody’s SVP and Team Leader responsible for $400 billion in rated CMBS securities. Author of From Hoodies to Suits: Innovating Digital Assets for Traditional Finance (Wiley, 2024). 2025 Stevie Award winner for Thought Leadership. Innovate Finance Women in FinTech Powerlist Hall of Fame (2025). Global speaker: Consensus, Davos, GammaPrime Singapore, Global Blockchain Business Council. Guest lecturer at Columbia University, NYU, and William & Mary. MBA, Columbia Business School. Learn more at fromhoodiestosuits.com.Media ContactMiriam Grosman✉ miriam@osbornecapitalpartners.com🌐 anneliseosborne.com🔗 linkedin.com/in/annelise-osborne-7611176

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