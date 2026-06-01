Hang 8 Dog Surfing Extravaganza Makes Waves in Volusia County Debut

Posted On: June 1, 2026

Hundreds of dogs made their way to the beach today as the Hang 8 Dog Surfing Extravaganza made its Volusia County debut behind the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, drawing families, animal lovers, and spectators for a day of surfing, contests, and community fun.

Hosted by Daytona Dog Beach Inc. in partnership with Volusia County Animal Services, the event brought together residents and visitors to enjoy surfing dogs, beachside entertainment, local vendors, and activities for all ages. Spectators cheered as canine competitors took to the waves during the morning surfing competition, while afternoon festivities featured additional contests, including a costume contest, before concluding with the “After Pawty.” The event created a festive atmosphere while bringing the community together around a shared appreciation for animals.

Proceeds from the event will benefit adoption, rescue, urgent medical care, and other programs that help advance Volusia County Animal Services’ mission of caring for animals in need. Funding will also support operations and services at the County’s recently opened animal shelter, further promoting responsible pet ownership and helping animals in the County’s care find permanent homes. Additional proceeds will assist other animal welfare initiatives.

“Hosting the Hang 8 Dog Surfing Extravaganza in Volusia County for the first time was incredibly exciting, and the community response made it even more special,” said Volusia County Animal Services Director Angela Miedema. “We are deeply grateful to Daytona Dog Beach Inc., the Hang 8 Dog Surfing team, the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, our vendors, volunteers, participants, and everyone in the community who came out to show their support. Seeing so many people come together to celebrate animals while supporting an important cause made this inaugural event a tremendous success, and we’re already looking forward to bringing it back next year.”

For more information about Volusia County Animal Services, visit www.volusia.org/animalservices.