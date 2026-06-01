June 1, 2026 - Board of Trustees Meeting

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System - Board of Trustees Meeting

Monday, June 1, 2026 starting at 8:30 a.m. Specific times and written agenda materials for each meeting can be found below: Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83352156960?pwd=c2ZndYtgBINRiTgBrkQ6OVL0XkDoet.1 Meeting chat link

https://us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/83352156960 Meeting ID: 833 5215 6960

Passcode: 739876 --- One tap mobile

+13126266799,,83352156960#,,,,*739876# US (Chicago)

+16465189805,,83352156960#,,,,*739876# US (New York) --- Join by SIP

• 83352156960@zoomcrc.com Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/83352156960/invitations?signature=Q-NYzlyIloLMk3tWe9FlYBeAZ9FzgADBd0_aTkKy8H4

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