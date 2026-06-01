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June 1, 2026 - Board of Trustees Meeting

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System - Board of Trustees Meeting

Monday, June 1, 2026 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Specific times and written agenda materials for each meeting can be found below:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83352156960?pwd=c2ZndYtgBINRiTgBrkQ6OVL0XkDoet.1

Meeting chat link
https://us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/83352156960

Meeting ID: 833 5215 6960
Passcode: 739876

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One tap mobile
+13126266799,,83352156960#,,,,*739876# US (Chicago)
+16465189805,,83352156960#,,,,*739876# US (New York)

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83352156960@zoomcrc.com

Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/83352156960/invitations?signature=Q-NYzlyIloLMk3tWe9FlYBeAZ9FzgADBd0_aTkKy8H4

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June 1, 2026 - Board of Trustees Meeting

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