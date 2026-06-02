eVero Corporation Named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces List for Second Consecutive Year

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The 2026 list recognizes companies that set the standard for workplace excellence and organizational culture

Delivering top-tier software solutions for the I/DD community starts with empowering our team. We are committed to fostering a workplace where every employee feels valued, supported, and inspired.” — Christos Morris, CEO and co‑founder of eVero

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eVero Corporation (“eVero’), a leading software solution provider for the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) sector, today announced it has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list . The annual list honors companies that have built exceptional workplace cultures that support employee growth, engagement, and long-term success. This marks the second year in a row that eVero has earned this distinction.The 2026 Best Workplaces list—available at Inc.com—recognizes organizations across the country that demonstrate a deep, authentic commitment to their employees, whether operating in-person, remotely, or in hybrid environments. Winners are selected based on a comprehensive evaluation conducted by Quantum Workplace, which includes an anonymous employee survey measuring key factors such as leadership effectiveness, benefits, professional development opportunities, and overall workplace culture. Company benefits and programs are also independently audited as part of the scoring process. This year, 507 companies were recognized nationwide.eVero provides I/DD agencies with all the necessary tools for success, including electronic health records, Self-Direction program compliance, Medicaid billing, and electronic medication management—all integrated into one secure, compliant, and interconnected software platform.“Being included again on Inc.’s Best Workplace list is a tremendous honor and a testament to the culture we continue to build at eVero,” added Christos Morris, Co-Founder and CEO at eVero. “Delivering top-tier software solutions for the I/DD community starts with empowering our team. We are committed to fostering a workplace where every employee feels valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work.”“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.About eVeroeVero has been empowering outcomes for both caregivers and individuals with I/DD for almost 25 years. With a proprietary, easy-to-use software platform that creates a connected ecosystem across the entire care continuum—from I/DD Provider Agencies, Fiscal Intermediaries, Support Brokers, and support staff to the families and individuals they serve—eVero optimizes workflows while increasing transparency and productivity. Offering comprehensive reporting, from individualized metrics to the big-picture analytics needed to provide optimal care, eVero also manages EHR, Self-Direction services, Electronic Visit Verification, eMAR, and Medicaid billing. Continually evolving its offerings to support better health outcomes, eVero is a place where innovative technology meets human care.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and businesses. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com

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