Fort Worth Entrepreneurs Launch Anago Cleaning Systems Franchise Serving Local Businesses and Value-Minded Entrepreneurs

While rooted in Fort Worth, the franchise benefits from the broader strength of Anago Cleaning Systems, a brand founded in 1989 and operating in more than 50 markets across North America. The team is actively engaging with chambers of commerce, local business groups, and regional organizations, while investing in digital marketing to ensure businesses searching for commercial cleaning services in Fort Worth can easily find and connect with Anago. For Fort Worth business owners, the new Anago location brings a locally managed commercial cleaning partner backed by a national brand. For Michael, Rebecca, Erick, and Helena, that support provides a framework—but the success of the Fort Worth market will ultimately come down to execution at the local level. Through its Master Franchise system, Anago supports 50 Master Franchise territories and over 1,800 Unit Franchise owners, providing the tools and support needed to build successful, scalable businesses.

Fort Worth’s New Fantastic Four Synergize decades of experience, partnership mindset, and growth strategy to Tarrant County’s expanding commercial market

Michael, Rebecca, Erick, and Helena embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Anago. We’re excited to see them grow and serve the Fort Worth community.” — Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four entrepreneurs with deep personal ties and complementary business experience are bringing Anago Cleaning Systems’ award-winning franchise brand to the Fort Worth market to serve both local businesses in need of reliable commercial cleaning services and budding and experienced entrepreneurs looking to grow their operations.

Michael and Rebecca Hebda, along with Erick and Helena Wheelock, have officially launched the Fort Worth franchise of Anago Cleaning Systems, establishing a locally based operation serving Tarrant County, Johnson County, and Parker County, including Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Bedford, Keller, and surrounding communities.

The team’s story is rooted in long-standing relationships. Their connection spans nearly two decades, built through family ties, shared experiences, and a mutual understanding of what it takes to build something sustainable together. That foundation is shaping how they approach the Fort Worth market through trust, transparency, and a commitment to partnership.

“We didn’t come together just to open a business,” the team shared. “We came together to build something that supports people, both the businesses we serve and the entrepreneurs we work with every day.”

A Local Team Focused on Fort Worth Growth

The decision to launch in Fort Worth was both strategic and personal. After evaluating multiple markets, the group identified North Texas as one of the strongest growth regions in the country, offering a combination of economic expansion, business-friendly conditions, and community appeal.

“Fort Worth stood out immediately,” said Michael. “You have a community built on tradition and values, with strong business growth, and a supportive environment for entrepreneurs that creates real opportunities.”

The new franchise will operate across a broad and diverse territory, supporting businesses ranging from downtown offices and healthcare facilities to industrial spaces and retail centers throughout Tarrant County.

Built to Support Local Businesses

For Fort Worth business owners, the new Anago location brings a locally managed commercial cleaning partner backed by a national brand. As companies across the region continue to outsource non-core functions like janitorial services and facility maintenance, the need for consistent, accountable cleaning providers has become more critical than ever.

Erick, who previously helped build and operate an Anago location in Portland into a multi-million-dollar business, brings firsthand experience in delivering that level of consistency.

“Businesses don’t want to think about cleaning; they want to know it’s handled,” said Erick. “Our job is to provide the reliability allowing them to focus on running their business.”

Creating Opportunity for Independent Cleaners

While the business serves commercial clients, its model is equally focused on supporting local entrepreneurs. The Fort Worth market is largely made up of independent cleaning operators—many of whom run strong businesses but lack access to the infrastructure needed to scale. Anago’s model provides that missing piece.

Independent contractors who join the system gain access to:

• Sales and client acquisition support

• Marketing and brand visibility

• Billing, invoicing, and collections systems

• Operational guidance and training

This allows them to focus on delivering service while growing under a structured, scalable framework.

“There are a lot of talented cleaners in this market,” said Helena. “What they often don’t have is the backend support to grow. We’re here to provide that foundation while respecting the work they’ve already built.”

Rebecca emphasized the importance of creating stability for both franchisees and clients. “Strong systems create confidence,” she said. “Whether it’s a business owner or a contractor, people want to know they can rely on the process. That’s what we’re building here.”

A Partnership Model Designed for Long-Term Success

At the core of the Fort Worth operation is a simple philosophy: treat both clients and franchisees as partners. That approach shapes everything from service delivery to business development.

The team meets regularly to review strategy, evaluate opportunities, and challenge each other’s thinking, fostering a culture built on accountability and collaboration.

“Trust and communication are everything,” said Erick. “We’re not just building a business, we’re building a team that can adapt, grow, and solve problems together.”

A Strong Foundation with Room to Grow

The Fort Worth launch focuses on building brand awareness, recruiting franchisees, and establishing relationships within the local business community.

The team is actively engaging with chambers of commerce, local business groups, and regional organizations, while investing in digital marketing to ensure businesses searching for commercial cleaning services in Fort Worth can easily find and connect with Anago.

“You don’t build a market overnight,” said Michael. “You build it relationship by relationship, client by client. That’s our focus.”

Backed by a Proven National System

While rooted in Fort Worth, the franchise benefits from the broader strength of Anago Cleaning Systems, a brand founded in 1989 and operating in more than 50 markets across North America. Through its Master Franchise model, Anago provides the training, technology, and operational support needed to help franchise owners build sustainable businesses.

For Michael, Rebecca, Erick, and Helena, that support provides a framework—but the success of the Fort Worth market will ultimately come down to execution at the local level.

“This is about showing up for this community,” the team said. “We’re here to build something that lasts—for businesses, for entrepreneurs, and for Fort Worth.”

To learn more about Anago of Fort Worth, visit www.anagofortworth.com or call 469.442.3659.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand serving a wide range of industries, including healthcare, education, hospitality, and professional offices. Through its Master Franchise system, Anago supports 50 Master Franchise territories and over 1,800 Unit Franchise owners, providing the tools and support needed to build successful, scalable businesses.

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