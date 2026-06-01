Injured Hiker Rescued on the Old Bridle Path in Franconia

CONTACT:

CO Sergeant Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 1, 2026

Franconia, NH – On Friday, May 29, 2026, at approximately 8:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the Old Bridle Path in Franconia. The report indicated that a hiker had suffered a lower-leg injury and was unable to continue. Conservation Officers responded to the trail and were met by numerous volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team.

Rescuers began ascending the trail at 9:30 a.m. and reached the injured hiker shortly after 10:30 a.m. The hiker, a juvenile traveling with a school group from Connecticut, was well prepared for the trip, and the group had all necessary equipment for an overnight hike. Conservation Officers, along with members of the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and staff from Franconia Notch State Park, carried the injured hiker approximately 1.5 miles down the Old Bridle Path, arriving at the trailhead at 12:30 p.m. The hiker was then transported by LinWood Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.