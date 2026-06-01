DR. BARBARA ETHERIDGE HONORED BY RUTGERS ODASIS FOR YEARS OF OUTSTANDING STUDENT MENTORSHIP AND SERVICE

Recognition celebrates her unwavering commitment to guiding future medical professionals while continuing to serve families across Central & Northern New Jersey

This recognition is especially meaningful because it highlights the importance of encouraging the next generation of physicians.” — Dr. Barbara Etheridge

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Barbara Etheridge of Etheridge Family Medicine has been formally recognized by the Office for Diversity and Academic Success in the Sciences (ODASIS) at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, for her sincere, persistent devotion to mentoring undergraduate students and inspiring excellence in the pursuit of medical careers. The award, presented by Dr. Kamal Khan, honors Dr. Etheridge’s dedicated service from 2022 to the present and her lasting impact on aspiring healthcare professionals.Throughout her time supporting ODASIS students, Dr. Etheridge has demonstrated a deep commitment to mentorship, helping undergraduates navigate academic challenges while strengthening their confidence, discipline, and passion for medicine. Her guidance has played a vital role in shaping the knowledge, skills, and professional outlook of future physicians, reinforcing the importance of compassion and integrity in clinical practice.Dr. Etheridge’s mentorship reflects the same patient-centered philosophy she brings to her work as a Somerset NJ doctor providing comprehensive family medicine and primary care services. Her ability to support both patients and students underscores a career defined by service, leadership, and long-term commitment to community health.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it highlights the importance of encouraging the next generation of physicians,” said Dr. Etheridge. “Mentorship creates opportunities, builds confidence, and helps students remain focused on their goals. Supporting future medical professionals is one of the most rewarding parts of my work.”Students participating in ODASIS programs benefit from individualized encouragement, academic guidance, and professional insight, all of which Dr. Etheridge has consistently provided. Her influence extends beyond coursework preparation, fostering resilience and ethical responsibility among those preparing for careers in healthcare.In addition to her mentorship contributions, Dr. Etheridge continues to deliver compassionate, comprehensive care through Etheridge Family Medicine, serving individuals and families throughout Central and Northern New Jersey. Her practice offers a full range of family medicine services, including preventive care, geriatrics, diagnostic testing, treatment planning, medication management, specialist referrals, and convenient tele-health appointments designed to improve access to care for busy patients and families.Dr. Etheridge has also been recognized as one of NJ Top Docs for more than 14 consecutive years, reflecting her consistent excellence in primary care and long-standing dedication to patient wellness. Her approach emphasizes preventive health strategies and strong doctor–patient relationships that support better outcomes across every stage of life.By combining clinical expertise with mentorship leadership, Dr. Etheridge continues to strengthen both the medical community and the lives of the patients she serves. This latest recognition from Rutgers ODASIS highlights her ongoing role as both a trusted family medicine physician and an influential guide for future healthcare professionals.Patients seeking a compassionate, professional, and patient-focused provider for primary care, geriatrics, or tele-health appointments can learn more about Etheridge Family Medicine at http://etheridgefamilymedicine.com About Etheridge Family MedicineEtheridge Family Medicine provides comprehensive family medicine and primary care services for individuals and families across Central and Northern New Jersey. Led by Dr. Barbara Etheridge, a physician recognized as one of NJ Top Docs for over 14 years, the practice offers preventive care, geriatrics, diagnostic testing, treatment planning, medication prescriptions, specialist referrals, and convenient tele-health appointments. The practice is committed to compassionate care, long-term patient relationships, and supporting healthier communities through personalized medical attention.

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