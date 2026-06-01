eVero to Host Sensory-Friendly Movie Screening of ‘Masters of the Universe’

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Event to be held June 5th on Long Island to support Autism Awareness and the I/DD community

We truly enjoy giving back to the I/DD community, and inclusive events like this sensory‑friendly screening are a meaningful way for us to do that.” — Christos Morris, CEO and co‑founder of eVero

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Autism Awareness, eVero Corporation (“eVero’), a leading software solution provider for the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) sector, will host a sensory-friendly screening of Amazon/MGM Studios' new action movie, “Masters of the Universe”. The screening is scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026, at 9:45 AM ET at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Theatre in Farmingdale, NY.Sensory-friendly screenings are designed to enable the special needs community to enjoy a film in a safe, accepting, and inclusive environment. At this event, organized by the eVero Outreach Program , guests will experience the movie in a judgment-free setting, with the volume lowered and the house lights dimmed but not turned off.“We truly enjoy giving back to the I/DD community, and inclusive events like this sensory‑friendly screening are a meaningful way for us to do that,” said Christos Morris, CEO and co‑founder of eVero. “This annual event has become an important tradition for our organization, and our team looks forward to it each year.”Tickets are free for individuals, parents, guardians, teachers, and Direct Support Professionals. Get all the details and the registration link at http://eVero.com/masters-of-the-universe . For more information about the eVero Outreach Program, visit www.evero.com/outreach Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an inclusive cinematic experience!About eVeroeVero empowers outcomes for both caregivers and individuals with I/DD. With a proprietary, easy-to-use software platform that creates a connected ecosystem across the entire care continuum—from I/DD Provider Agencies, Fiscal Intermediaries, Support Brokers, and support staff to the families and individuals they serve—eVero optimizes workflows while increasing transparency and productivity. Offering comprehensive reporting, from individualized metrics to the big-picture analytics needed to provide optimal care, eVero also manages EHR (digitalAGENCY™), Self-Direction services (EMPOWER™ SDS), Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and Medicaid billing (ACCELERATE™). Continually evolving its offerings to support better health outcomes, eVero is a place where innovative technology meets human care.

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