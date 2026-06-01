Hong Kong AI-Assisted Animation Odium Zero Debuts at Hong Kong Comic Con 2026

Filmmaker James L.J. Hung presents Odium Zero, an AI-assisted animated feature featuring acclaimed Hong Kong actor Simon Yam. The project was officially unveiled at Hong Kong Comic Con 2026 ahead of its planned international festival showcase and theatric

Filmmaker James L.J. Hung unveils Odium Zero, an AI-assisted animated feature starring Simon Yam, ahead of Annecy showcase.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hong Kong's AI Animation Ambitions Take Center Stage With James L.J. Hung and Simon Yam's Odium ZeroHong Kong filmmaker James L.J. Hung officially unveiled his highly anticipated fantasy action animation, Odium Zero, at Hong Kong Comic Con 2026, drawing a full-house audience of fans, media representatives, and industry professionals for the project's first public showcase.The launch featured exclusive footage, character reveals, and details of a broader franchise roadmap, marking a significant milestone for both the production and Hong Kong's growing creative technology sector.The debut comes at a time when artificial intelligence continues to reshape conversations across the global entertainment industry. As filmmakers and studios explore new production methods, Odium Zero has emerged as one of Asia's most closely watched AI-assisted animation projects, combining traditional artistic techniques with emerging production technologies.Backed by support through Hong Kong's creative industry initiatives and featuring acclaimed screen actor Simon Yam, the project has attracted industry attention for its approach to independent animation production and technological innovation.According to Hung, the film's AI-assisted workflow is designed to support creative teams rather than replace them."This isn't about replacing artists," Hung said. "It's about giving independent creators the tools to build ambitious cinematic worlds that traditionally required massive studio infrastructure."Set in a dystopian near future, Odium Zero follows a society devastated by the spread of a mysterious substance that transforms infected humans into violent creatures. Amid the collapse of social order, a young girl named May May holds the key to uncovering the truth behind the outbreak.Beyond its action-driven narrative, the film explores themes of misinformation, fear, and the fragility of trust during times of crisis."It's ultimately a story about lies," Hung said. "About what happens when fear destroys trust, and whether people can still protect their humanity when everything around them is falling apart."Visually, the production combines hand-drawn artwork with AI-assisted animation techniques. According to the creative team, action sequences begin with live-action camera choreography and stunt performances before being processed through specialized animation workflows to create the final stylized visuals.The film was selected for the third edition of Tomorrow Animation, a program organized by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association and supported by Hong Kong's Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency. The initiative is designed to encourage innovation and accelerate the development of original intellectual property within Hong Kong's animation industry.Odium Zero also reunites Hung with veteran actor Simon Yam, one of Hong Kong cinema's most recognizable international stars. With a career spanning more than five decades and nearly 200 screen credits, Yam is widely known for his performances in films such as PTU, Election, and Exiled.Yam previously collaborated with Hung on the upcoming crime thriller Mastermind, scheduled for release in Hong Kong and mainland China in 2026, and has described the filmmaker as "a filmmaker with a powerful cinematic style."Following its Hong Kong Comic Con premiere, Odium Zero is expected to continue its international rollout with a showcase at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France ahead of its planned theatrical release.Industry observers note that the significance of Odium Zero extends beyond a single film launch. As entertainment companies navigate rising production costs, evolving audience expectations, and rapid technological change, the project highlights new possibilities for independent creators seeking to scale original intellectual property for international audiences.The production also reflects broader efforts within Hong Kong's creative industries to explore the integration of artificial intelligence into film and entertainment development. As policymakers and industry leaders continue investing in technology-driven creative sectors, projects such as Odium Zero are contributing to ongoing discussions about the future of animation and filmmaking.With its combination of original world-building, franchise ambitions, and AI-assisted production methods, Odium Zero is positioning itself as one of the most notable animation projects to emerge from Hong Kong in recent years.About CLOQUE LLCCLOQUE LLC is a Los Angeles-based entertainment company focused on developing original film, animation, and creative technology projects for global audiences. The company supports innovative storytelling initiatives that combine emerging technologies with cinematic creativity to create scalable intellectual property and entertainment franchises.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/odium.movie

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