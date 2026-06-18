Child Support Lawyer in Independence, MO, Emphasizes Fair Representation and Parental Rights

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly & Jansen LLC , a trusted law firm serving Independence, MO, continues its efforts to promote fairness and informed representation in child support and family law cases. The firm’s experienced attorneys remain dedicated to helping parents understand their legal rights and responsibilities, ensuring that every case receives the attention and care it deserves.Navigating child support disputes can be emotionally challenging and legally complex. Kelly & Jansen LLC believes that well-informed clients are better positioned to achieve equitable resolutions. The firm’s Child Support Lawyer in Independence, MO , provides comprehensive guidance, from the initial filing to enforcement or modification of support orders. Each case is approached with empathy, precision, and a strong focus on protecting both the interests of the child and the financial stability of the parents involved.In addition to their family law practice, the firm also represents clients facing criminal or traffic-related offenses. Individuals seeking a DWI Defense Lawyer in Independence, MO , can rely on Kelly & Jansen LLC’s extensive courtroom experience. The attorneys employ careful case analysis and strategic defense techniques to safeguard clients’ rights, ensuring fair treatment and due process throughout the legal proceedings.For more information about Kelly & Jansen LLC’s legal representation in family and criminal law matters, visit their official website or call (816) 347-1818.Firm Overview:Kelly & Jansen LLC is a respected legal firm based in Lee’s Summit, MO, serving clients in Independence, Blue Springs, Raymore, and nearby areas. The firm provides professional representation across multiple practice areas, including personal injury, family law, criminal defense, and DWI/DUI cases. Known for its dedication, integrity, and attention to detail, Kelly & Jansen LLC continues to uphold the values of fairness and client advocacy in every case.

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