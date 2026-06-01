WILLRICH PRECISION INSTRUMENT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH VICIVISION AMERICA

New collaboration strengthens shop-floor inspection capabilities with high-speed optical shaft measurement systems to improve accuracy & production efficiency.

CRESSKILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willrich Precision Instrument has announced a new partnership with VICIVISION America to introduce advanced optical shaft measurement systems to manufacturers seeking faster, more reliable dimensional inspection directly on the shop floor. The collaboration expands Willrich’s portfolio of metrology technologies and reinforces its long-standing commitment to delivering practical, high-performance measurement solutions for modern production environments.With more than five decades of experience supporting precision inspection across industries, Willrich continues to strengthen its position as a dedicated metrology provider by bringing VICIVISION’s globally recognized optical shaft scanning systems to customers who require speed, repeatability, and ease of use in demanding manufacturing workflows.The VICIVISION systems combine advanced optical technology with intuitive software that simplifies complex inspection processes. Designed for both standalone and automated environments, the systems allow operators to complete detailed shaft measurements in seconds without extensive setup or specialized programming. This capability enables manufacturers to move inspection closer to production, accelerating feedback loops and improving process control across shifts.The systems support measurement of a wide range of component sizes, including diameters from 1 millimeter up to 250 millimeters and part lengths reaching 2000 millimeters, while maintaining high levels of repeatability and accuracy. Optional confocal and tactile sensors further expand inspection capability by enabling precise evaluation of splines, gears, keyways, undercuts, and other complex geometries that traditionally require multiple measurement platforms.Manufacturers using VICIVISION solutions through Willrich can measure lengths, diameters, radii, angles, and thread characteristics in a single scan. Advanced analysis features also support verification of straightness, roundness, cylindricity, concentricity, symmetry, and runout, allowing production teams to perform comprehensive inspections without removing parts from the shop floor environment.As part of the partnership rollout, Willrich is offering several VICIVISION system configurations tailored to specific inspection applications. Confocal spline measurement solutions enable rapid evaluation of external profiles, pitch diameters, and runout directly at the point of manufacture. The VICIVISION X Series supports ultra-precise measurement of miniature components such as dental implants, watch components, and micro-mechanical parts using high-resolution imaging technology. The VICIVISION TECHNO Series provides flexible inspection capability for medium to large shafts, supporting diameters from 40 millimeters to 180 millimeters and lengths from 300 millimeters to 2000 millimeters in a compact optical comparator format.Integrating these systems into production workflows can significantly reduce inspection time, with complex shaft measurements often saving between five and fifteen minutes per part. Medium-volume production environments may recover hundreds of operator hours annually while improving measurement consistency and reducing variation between operators and shifts. Faster inspection cycles also help manufacturers identify quality deviations earlier, minimizing rework and scrap while strengthening overall process stability.Customers interested in evaluating these solutions can visit Willrich showroom locations for hands-on demonstrations that illustrate how quickly operators can transition to efficient optical inspection workflows. The partnership reflects Willrich’s continued investment in advanced dimensional metrology technologies that support smarter, faster manufacturing decisions on the shop floor.About Willrich Precision InstrumentWillrich Precision Instrument is a dedicated metrology house with more than 50 years of proven expertise in gaging, inspection, and dimensional measurement solutions. Its extensive product portfolio ranges from advanced technologies such as CT scanners and 3D laser scanners to precision tools including thread gages, micrometers, and gage blocks. Manufacturers across industries rely on Willrich to deliver accurate, dependable inspection solutions tailored to real-world production challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.