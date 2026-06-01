HANTAVIRUS DETECTED NEAR ORANGE COUNTY LINE, BEST PEST URGES IMMEDIATE HOME INSPECTIONS

Regional Health Alert Issued After First 2026 Hantavirus-Positive Rodent Found in Nearby San Diego County

If homeowners don’t take action now, it’s only a matter of time before rodents carrying these risks make their way into attics, crawlspaces, and garages throughout our communities.” — John Martinez, Regional Director of Operations

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following confirmation of a Hantavirus-positive rodent just south of the Orange County line, Best Pest & Wildlife Control is issuing a regional public health alert, urging homeowners to act now before the threat moves into local homes.On January 16, 2026, San Diego County officials confirmed that a Western harvest mouse discovered near the Los Peñasquitos Ranch House tested positive for Hantavirus, marking the first reported case of the year in California. While the detection occurred in San Diego County, wildlife and pest experts warn that rodent activity does not stop at county borders, especially as seasonal conditions drive rodents indoors in search of shelter and food.“This isn’t happening far away, it’s right next door,” said John Martinez, Regional Director of Operations at Best Pest & Wildlife Control. “When we see Hantavirus activity this early and this close to Orange County, it’s a clear warning. If homeowners don’t take action now, it’s only a matter of time before rodents carrying these risks make their way into attics, crawlspaces, and garages throughout our communities.”Hantavirus is a serious respiratory disease transmitted through airborne particles from infected rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. Routine cleaning methods like sweeping or vacuuming can unknowingly release these dangerous particles into the air, increasing the risk of exposure. For this reason, Best Pest & Wildlife Control strongly advises against DIY cleanup of rodent infestations and instead recommends professional-grade sanitization using proper containment and wet-cleaning methods.With spring approaching, rodent populations are expected to increase, making now a critical window for prevention. Best Pest & Wildlife Control is urging residents across all of Orange County and San Diego County, including communities such as Mission Viejo, Santa Ana, Tustin, Irvine, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Orange, Garden Grove, and surrounding areas, to inspect vulnerable areas of their homes and seal off entry points before infestations begin.“The goal is simple, don’t let this cross the county line into your home,” Martinez added. “Most infestations start with a small opening homeowners never notice. We’re talking about gaps as small as a dime. Identifying and sealing those early is the most effective way to protect your home and your health.”To support community safety, Best Pest & Wildlife Control is offering FREE comprehensive property inspections to help homeowners identify structural vulnerabilities and implement long-term exclusion solutions designed to keep rodents out permanently.By combining humane wildlife control practices with a strong focus on prevention, Best Pest & Wildlife Control continues to position itself as a trusted local expert in protecting both homes and public health across the region.About Best Pest & Wildlife ControlBest Pest & Wildlife Control serves customers across California, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico, providing humane wildlife removal and pest remediation services. The company is committed to transparent pricing, high-quality service, and long-term prevention strategies that address the root cause of infestations. Learn more at https://bestpestwildlife.com/ or call (833) 279-9453.

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