Healing Music Pioneer Steven Halpern Announces New 432 Hz Sound Therapy Series

Steven Halpern, is a GRAMMY® nominated, Billboard charting, and multi-platinum selling recording artist, sound therapy composer, producer, author, educator and trail-blazing sound healer. Spirit of Bamboo (432 Hz), an updated masterful collaboration between Halpern and Jorge Alfano, blends the ancient, meditative traditions of Japan and India with Halpern’s masterful arrangements. These fan favorites and more are now available in 432 Hz!

"The medicine of the future will be music and sound," Edgar Cayce famously predicted in 1944, and Steven Halpern has spent five decades fulfilling that vision.

Steven Halpern’s music has uplifted generations of spiritually attuned listeners. He’s created a soundtrack for our evolutionary journey.”” — Marianne Williamson, #1 Bestselling Author

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Halpern , the GRAMMYnominated artist and founding father of modern sound therapy, is proud to announce the release of his new Sound Therapy Series. Featuring his most iconic works revised and remastered to the healing frequency of 432 Hz, the latest in the series debuted on May 22, 2026 with the meditative world-fusion collaboration, Spirit of Bamboo (432 Hz) by Steven Halpern, featuring shakuhachi and bansuri flute master, Jorge Alfano.To celebrate these sound therapy releases, Halpern presented a program at the 23rd Annual New Living Expo in San Rafael on April 19th, where he shared his 50-year legacy and the science behind chakra balancing, brainwave entertainment, and frequencies for higher consciousness. This week, the artist will have a booth at N.A.M.A.S.T.E. Expo in Dallas, TX from June 4-7th, where he is nominated for several COVR Visionary Awards, which will be presented at a dinner gala on Saturday evening in partnership with the expo.To date, Halpern and his team have enhanced the "healing resonance" of the music on 10 of his best-selling catalog albums—including fan favorites Deep Alpha, Chakra Balancing, Deep Theta, and Sound Healing (432 Hz)—by tuning the music to 432 Hz rather than the traditional A = 440 Hz.Halpern says, “Music tuned to 432 Hz harmonically resonates more effectively with the harmonic frequencies of our cells and Electro-magnetic biofield, thus enhancing the healing effects.”The latest addition to the series, Spirit of Bamboo (432 Hz), features a masterful collaboration between Halpern and Jorge Alfano, a world-renowned master of the shakuhachi and bansuri flutes. The album blends the ancient, meditative traditions of Japan and India with Halpern’s masterful arrangements of his legendary Rhodes electric piano, grand piano and adding layers of atmospheric keyboards to create lush ambient soundscapes.Most tracks are deeply meditative and steeped in the “blowing Zen” Buddhist tradition. All tracks feature ambient soundscapes that transport the listener into the quantum field and “space between the notes” that creates an experience of inner peace and optimal well-being. The overall effect orchestrates an experience of higher consciousness and inner peace.The Spirit of Bamboo (432 Hz) and the 432 Hz Sound Therapy Series are available worldwide on CD and on all major streaming platforms, and on the artist's official website along with articles, insights, and curated music collections.“Steven Halpern’s music has uplifted generations of spiritually attuned listeners. He’s created a soundtrack for our evolutionary journey,” says Marianne Williamson, #1 bestselling author, A Politics of Love.Halpern has a legacy of meditative and healing ambient soundscapes. His landmark research in 1973 and 1977 provided scientific proof of the "Halpern Effect"—the ability of specific tones and frequencies to balance the human energy field and synchronize brain hemispheres. Unlike most traditional music that uses predictable melodies and chord progressions that keep the listener in a state of unconscious anticipation and imbalance of where the music is going,Halpern’s compositions allow the listener to “Be Here Now,” as Ram Dass taught. Resonating in the ‘quantum field’ brings the benefits of being in a mindful state of inner peace…at the speed of sound, he says.Steven Halpern's music CDs are distributed by MVD Entertainment ( https://mvdentertainment.com/ ), and his digital music distribution by A-Train Entertainment ( https://www.a-train.com/ ).For more information, interview requests, or media inquiries, please contact publicist Beth Ann Hilton at bethhilton@thebcompany.com or 310-560-8390.ABOUT STEVEN HALPERN:Steven Halpern is a GRAMMYnominated deep-alpha Billboard-charting composer, researcher, and author. A pioneer in the field of sound healing, his work has been featured in The New York Times, NPR, CBS 48 Hours, and Gaia.com. Keyboard magazine named him one of the "Top 20 artists who changed the way we play and listen to music." He authored the seminal texts Tuning the Human Instrument and Sound Health. His album Deep Alpha spent 64 weeks on the Billboard Top Ten New Age chart; with over 100 albums produced, his music remains at the forefront of meditative and healing sound therapy as his creative vision leads us into the future. Visit: StevenHalpernMusic.com

Breath of Bamboo (432 Hz) Pt. 1

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