Precious Hearts Launches At-Home Protocol to Help Small-Dog Owners Manage Heart Disease

The protocol distills hundreds of hours of caregiving experience into a 15-minute read covering warning signs, medications, and daily monitoring.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precious Hearts , a pet health education brand, today announced the launch of The Precious Hearts Protocol . The plain-English digital guide is designed to help small-dog owners understand and manage canine heart disease without relying on conflicting internet searches or panic-driven social media groups.The guide covers early warning signs most owners mistake for normal aging and includes a breakdown of common heart medications, including Lasix, Vetmedin, and Enalapril. It also walks owners through a daily breathing rate check intended to detect fluid buildup before it becomes an emergency.Additional sections cover heart-safe feeding guidelines, a supplement starter list, kidney protection tips, and an emergency preparedness system.The launch comes as pet owners increasingly turn to online forums and search engines for guidance after a heart disease diagnosis, often encountering contradictory advice that can increase anxiety rather than reduce it. According to an ACVIM consensus statement, approximately 10% of dogs seen in primary care have heart disease, with prevalence particularly high among older small-breed dogs. Despite the condition's frequency, many owners report feeling unprepared and under-informed after their dog's initial diagnosis."I spent over $8,000 on five emergency vet visits during a single trip abroad because I didn't know what to look for or how to respond," said Cortney Fletcher, founder of Precious Hearts. "Almost all of it could have been prevented if I had been educated from the beginning. The breathing problems could have been caught earlier. An oxygen kit could have helped during a flare-up. I created this guide so no other dog parent has to learn the hard way like I did."Fletcher developed the protocol after her rescue dog, Precious, was diagnosed with heart disease in 2023. What began as a routine vet visit for a mild cough led to the discovery of an enlarged heart. Weeks later, while traveling in Canada, Precious experienced severe breathing distress that resulted in a 48-hour emergency hospital stay. That experience prompted Fletcher to spend hundreds of hours consulting with cardiologists and holistic veterinarians, researching medications and nutrition, and building daily monitoring systems.Precious has since outlived her original prognosis and, according to Fletcher, is now living a happy life with a fully managed condition. The protocol reflects the lessons, mistakes, and professional conversations from that journey, organized into a single resource that requires no medical background to understand.A portion of each purchase supports the creation of the Precious Hearts Sanctuary, a planned safe haven for senior dogs with heart disease who are living in shelters or who no longer have a family to care for them.The guide comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Buyers receive instant digital access upon purchase.To learn more, visit https://www.theprecioushearts.com/ About Precious HeartsPrecious Hearts is a pet health education brand founded by Cortney Fletcher, dedicated to helping dog owners understand and manage canine heart disease through plain-English resources built from real caregiving experience. The company also supports the development of the Precious Hearts Sanctuary for senior heart dogs in need.Disclaimer: This guide is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for veterinary medical advice. Owners should always consult their veterinarian for medication decisions and treatment plans. Individual results may vary.

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