Central Test becomes Key Predict: what the rebrand means for HR teams and talent management

Key Predict ex-Central Test

After 24 years of expertise in assessment, Central Test becomes Key Predict, a predictive platform designed to support more accurate and effective HR decisions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 24 years, Central Test has supported organisations in assessing, understanding and developing human potential. Today, the company is taking a new step in its history and becoming Key Predict, a predictive talent management platform designed to help organisations make fairer and more sustainable HR decisions.The world of work is evolving rapidly. Career paths are no longer linear, skills are constantly changing, and organisations must recruit, develop and retain talent in increasingly uncertain environments. In this context, one question has become central for HR leaders: how can assessment data be transformed into concrete, clear and actionable decisions?This is the evolution that has led Central Test to become Key Predict.The same scientific expertise, a broader ambitionHistorically recognised for its psychometric tests and expertise in talent assessment, Central Test has built its reputation on a strong belief: human decisions must be based on reliable, objective and scientifically validated methods.With Key Predict, this requirement remains at the heart of the platform. The brand is evolving to better reflect the reality of today’s offering: a more comprehensive, intuitive and predictive solution that supports organisations beyond one-off assessment.Key Predict combines psychometrics, explainable artificial intelligence and predictive models to help HR teams measure, predict and manage talent potential.From assessment to predictive decision-makingOrganisations are no longer simply looking to administer tests. They want to understand skills, anticipate career trajectories, identify potential, secure recruitment decisions and support long-term development.Key Predict addresses these challenges by bringing together several dimensions of talent management in a single environment:- recruitment and predictive matching;- assessment of soft skills, motivations and aptitudes;- internal mobility and the identification of career pathways;- skills development;HR recommendations based on interpretable data.The platform is built on a predictive model that connects the key skills required for a role, success criteria and data from different assessment methods. The aim is to provide HR teams and managers with a clearer and more actionable view of human potential.AI designed to inform human decisionsAt a time when artificial intelligence is profoundly transforming HR practices, Key Predict champions a responsible, explainable and human-centred approach.The AI embedded in the platform is designed to enrich analysis, structure recommendations and make decisions easier to understand. Every result must be comprehensible, interpretable and usable by HR professionals, without reducing decision-making to an automated score.This approach reflects Central Test’s long-standing DNA: combining scientific rigour, methodological transparency and respect for people.A new identity, a new experienceThis rebrand comes with a new visual identity, a new website and a redesigned platform experience, developed to better meet the needs of today’s HR teams, managers and talent.With Key Predict, the company is expressing a clearer promise: to help organisations move from isolated assessment to a global view of potential, grounded in science, amplified by technology and focused on action.“With Key Predict, we are opening a new chapter: that of a simpler, smarter and more human platform, designed to help organisations recruit with greater precision, develop skills over time and make fairer HR decisions,” says Patrick Leguide, CEO & Founder of Key Predict, formerly Central Test.What is changing, what remainsWith Key Predict, the brand is evolving, the experience is becoming more modern and the platform is being enriched with new features based on AI and data.What remains unchanged is the company’s scientific rigour, psychometric expertise, quality of assessments and commitment to an ethical approach to talent management.What is expanding is the ability to connect data, anticipate needs, support decision-making and manage talent throughout the entire employee journey.A new step for clients and partnersThe transition to Key Predict will be rolled out gradually for clients, partners and distributors. The Key Predict teams will provide dedicated resources to present the new platform, its key developments and associated use cases.About Key PredictKey Predict, formerly Central Test, is a predictive talent management platform that combines behavioural science, psychometrics and explainable artificial intelligence to help organisations recruit, develop and grow their talent more effectively.With more than 24 years of expertise in psychometric assessment, Key Predict supports organisations in their HR decisions through reliable, interpretable and human-centred solutions.Press contactLucia Mititelcommunication@keypredict.com

From Central Test to Key Predict – a New Era of Talent Assessment

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