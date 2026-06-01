AFRICANLICIOUS LAUNCHES GLOBAL MARKETPLACE TURNING AFRICAN FOOD, CULTURE AND TALENT INTO OPPORTUNITY

Inspired by a search for comfort food abroad, Africanlicious helps cooks, vendors and families build businesses and reach customers worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africanlicious today announced the launch of its global digital marketplace, a new destination where cooks, restaurants, vendors, creators and entrepreneurs can share African flavors, products and traditions with customers around the world.Built from a deeply personal experience, Africanlicious was created to help everyday people earn income, preserve culture and transform their skills into thriving businesses.The company believes talent exists everywhere, but access does not.Whether it’s a mother known for her unforgettable recipes, a student looking for extra income, a street vendor with loyal customers, or a family selling specialty products from their hometown, Africanlicious was designed to help them reach a larger audience without the expense of opening a traditional storefront.“We didn’t build this for corporations,” the company said. “We built it for real people. For the woman selling puff puff on the roadside. For the father supporting his family. For the immigrant with incredible recipes but no marketing budget. For the dreamers who simply need a chance.”The idea for Africanlicious was born while the founder was undergoing intensive rehabilitation in Munich, Germany.Far from home and struggling through long days of physical therapy, she found herself craving the comfort and familiarity of the meals she grew up eating.“Food is more than food,” the founder said. “It’s memory. It’s family. It’s healing. It’s home.”After searching unsuccessfully for familiar dishes, she met a Nigerian woman working as a cleaner at the rehabilitation facility. When asked where to find African meals, the woman offered to cook instead.The next day she arrived with homemade fried plantains, jollof rice, egusi soup, ponmo stew and gizzard stew.“It was one of the happiest moments of my recovery,” the founder recalled. “The food was incredible. I asked why she wasn’t selling it professionally. She told me she didn’t know where to start, didn’t have the resources and didn’t know how to reach customers. I couldn’t stop thinking about that conversation.”What began as an idea to help one woman soon grew into a much larger vision.While continuing treatment abroad, the founder met countless people with similar stories — talented individuals creating amazing products, meals and experiences but lacking visibility, tools and access to customers.“That was the moment everything changed,” she said. “I realized this wasn’t about one person. There are extraordinary entrepreneurs all over the world waiting to be discovered.”Today, Africanlicious serves as a bridge between culture and commerce, helping sellers showcase prepared meals, groceries, snacks, spices, handmade goods and other specialty products to a global audience.The company also hopes to lower the barriers to entrepreneurship.Users can create online storefronts, promote local products and build businesses without the massive upfront costs traditionally associated with retail.“You don’t need a physical shop to start,” the company said. “You need determination, creativity and a way to connect with people who value what you offer. We’re creating that pathway.”The launch arrives as global interest in African cuisine, music, fashion and storytelling continues to accelerate across entertainment, social media and consumer markets.Africanlicious aims to become more than a destination for buying and selling. Its long-term vision is to create a thriving ecosystem where culture, commerce and connection come together, allowing people everywhere to discover Africa through the people who know it best.The Africanlicious website is now live For partnerships, vendor applications, restaurant onboarding, media inquiries and collaboration opportunities, visit: www.Africanlicious.com ABOUT AFRICANLICIOUSAfricanlicious is a global marketplace connecting independent cooks, restaurants, vendors, creators and entrepreneurs with customers worldwide. Through technology, storytelling and commerce, the company helps individuals grow sustainable businesses while sharing the richness, diversity and spirit of Africa with the world.

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