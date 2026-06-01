GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026 Now Live: Save 50% on HighLevel Through June 7 Plus Free AI Tools All Summer

GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026 - save 50% off HighLevel for 3 months plus free AI tools all summer. Pop-up promo windows June through July 2026. HighLevel Summer of AI 2026 - free AI Copilots, Voice AI, Conversation AI, and AI Studio available to all enrolled accounts June 1 - August 31. GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026: 50% off HighLevel for 3 months plus free access to the full Summer of AI campaign - available during pop-up promo windows June through July 2026.

HighLevel's first summer pop-up promo window runs June 1–7, offering 50% off for 3 months - with free AI tools through August 31

The Summer Promo is the best entry point HighLevel offers all year, and combining it with the Summer of AI campaign this year makes it significantly more valuable than previous promos.” — Nicholas Papp

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHL Central, an independent HighLevel community resource, today announced that GoHighLevel's Summer Promo 2026 is now live, offering new users 50% off their first three months on all HighLevel subscription plans. The first promo window runs from June 1 through June 7, 2026 at 11:59 PM PDT.The Summer Promo 2026 is HighLevel's largest promotional campaign to date, combining the 50% discount with a new three-month Summer of AI campaign running June 1 through August 31, 2026.Summer Promo 2026 PricingDuring the active promo window, new users can access HighLevel at the following rates for their first three months:• Starter plan: $48.50/month (regular $97/month)• Unlimited plan: $148.50/month (regular $297/month)• Agency Pro plan: $248.50/month (regular $497/month)Existing HighLevel users can also access upgrade pricing during the active window, including up to 50% off plan upgrades for the first three months or 25% off annual plans. Full upgrade details and eligibility information are available at the GoHighLevel Summer Promo 2026 page on GHL Central.Summer of AI CampaignUsers who enroll during the Summer Promo also receive access to HighLevel's Summer of AI campaign at no extra cost. This includes five free AI Copilot tools - Ask AI, AI Studio, Workflow AI, Funnel AI, and Email AI - free through August 31, a 30-day free trial of HighLevel's Specialized Agents including Voice AI and Conversation AI for eligible sub-accounts, and access to the new AI Employee Growth plan at $50/month after the trial period ends.The Summer of AI campaign runs monthly themes through August: Conversation AI in June, Voice AI in July, and AI Studio in August - each with dedicated training and resources inside HL University.Full details on the GoHighLevel Summer of AI campaign including activation steps and the GHL Central AI Business Accelerator bonus are available on GHL Central.Additional Promo WindowsThe Summer Promo 2026 runs across multiple pop-up windows through July, with additional August windows expected:• June 22 – June 28, 2026• July 13 – July 19, 2026Pricing and offer terms are identical across all windows.Nicholas Papp, founder of GHL Central, commented on the 2026 campaign: "The Summer Promo is the best entry point HighLevel offers all year, and combining it with the Summer of AI campaign this year makes it significantly more valuable than previous promos. Agencies that activate during this window get both the discount and a full summer of free AI tools to build with."Frequently Asked QuestionsIs GoHighLevel really 50% off during the Summer Promo 2026?Yes. New users save 50% on their first 3 months on any HighLevel plan during the active promo window. Starter drops from $97 to $48.50/month, Unlimited from $297 to $148.50/month, and Agency Pro from $497 to $248.50/month. The discount is only available during specific week-long windows - the first runs June 1 through June 7, 2026.Can existing HighLevel users get the Summer Promo discount?Yes. Existing users can upgrade their plan at up to 50% off for the first 3 months, or save 25% on an annual plan upgrade. Upgrade pricing is available through the in-app offers page during active promo windows. Both Starter-to-Unlimited and Unlimited-to-Agency Pro upgrade paths are available.What AI tools are included in the Summer Promo 2026?All users who enroll during the Summer Promo get access to HighLevel's Summer of AI campaign. This includes five free AI Copilot tools - Ask AI, AI Studio, Workflow AI, Funnel AI, and Email AI - free through August 31, plus a 30-day free trial of Voice AI and Conversation AI for eligible sub-accounts.What happens after the promo pricing ends?After the first 3 months, plans renew at standard pricing - $97, $297, or $497 per month depending on plan. The 30-day AI Specialized Agent trial converts to the AI Employee Growth plan at $50/month or pay-as-you-go pricing unless cancelled. AI Copilots remain free through August 31 regardless of when you enrolled.Are there more promo windows after June 7?Yes. The Summer Promo 2026 runs across multiple week-long pop-up windows. After June 1–7, the next confirmed dates are June 22–28 and July 13–19. Additional August windows are expected. Full dates are updated at ghlcentral.com/gohighlevel-summer-promo-2025/ as each window is confirmed.About GHL CentralGHL Central (ghlcentral.com) is an independent HighLevel resource providing guides, reviews, and tutorials for agencies and businesses evaluating or using the GoHighLevel platform. GHL Central is an affiliate partner of HighLevel and earns a commission on signups through its links at no additional cost to the reader.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.