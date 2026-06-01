Allied Trust Insurance Company Marks 10 Years of Protecting Homeowners by Encouraging Hurricane Preparedness

Regional insurer highlights preparedness, resilience, and long-term commitment as 2026 hurricane season begins

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season begins, Allied Trust Insurance Company is encouraging homeowners across the Gulf Coast and Southeast to take proactive steps to prepare their homes, families, and properties for severe weather and potential storm impacts.

The start of hurricane season also marks an important milestone for Allied Trust as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary serving homeowners in some of the nation’s most complex and catastrophe-prone insurance markets.

“We recognize that encouraging hurricane preparedness is not the typical way to celebrate,” said Brian Keefer, President & Co-Founder of Allied Trust. “But Allied Trust’s reason for being is supporting families across the Gulf Coast and Southeast, who also happen to be our neighbors, friends, and loved ones.”

Founded in 2015 and writing policies since 2016, Allied Trust has spent the past decade helping policyholders navigate hurricanes, severe weather events, and an increasingly challenging property insurance environment while remaining focused on disciplined underwriting, responsive service, and long-term relationships.

“For 10 years, Allied Trust has been built around a simple belief: preparation, responsiveness, and trust matter most when families face uncertainty,” Keefer said. “Hurricane preparedness is not separate from our mission. It is part of our responsibility to the homeowners and communities we serve.”

Keefer noted that preparedness efforts taken before storms develop can help reduce stress, confusion, and property loss during severe weather events.

“Hurricane preparedness starts long before a storm forms,” Keefer said. “Reviewing insurance coverage, documenting property, securing homes, and having a family emergency plan in place are important steps that can make a meaningful difference when severe weather threatens.”

As part of its hurricane preparedness outreach, Allied Trust encourages homeowners to:

• Review insurance policies and understand coverage details;

• Document homes and valuables with photos or video;

• Secure roofs, gutters, windows, and outdoor property before storms;

• Prepare emergency supply kits and evacuation plans; and

• Stay informed through trusted weather and emergency management sources.

Over the past decade, Allied Trust has continued to grow while maintaining its focus on operational discipline, thoughtful risk management, strong agency partnerships, and service-oriented support for policyholders and communities.

“We are grateful for the trust our policyholders, agents, and partners have placed in us over the past 10 years,” Keefer said. “Helping people recover and move forward after difficult moments continues to guide our company as we look forward to the future.”

As hurricane season begins, Allied Trust remains focused on helping homeowners prepare with confidence while continuing to provide dependable coverage, responsive communication, and long-term support throughout the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

About Allied Trust Insurance Company

Allied Trust Insurance Company is a regional property insurer serving homeowners across the Gulf Coast and Southeast through a trusted network of independent insurance agents.

Allied Trust believes insurance is ultimately about trust, helping homeowners prepare for uncertainty, recover from difficult moments, and protect what matters most.

The company provides homeowners, flood, condominium, dwelling fire, umbrella, boat, and related personal insurance products and is guided by a commitment to integrity, disciplined underwriting, responsive service, and long-term relationships with the policyholders, agents, and communities it serves.

For more information and updates, visit www.alliedtrustins.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.



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